Several proposed hunting and fishing regulation changes are currently open for public comment via Texas Parks & Wildlife Department email contacts and the public comment page on the department’s website, tpwd.texas.gov/business/feedback/public_comment/.
All public comments related to proposed changes to the 2020-21 Statewide Recreational Fishing and Hunting Proclamations will be considered before the Texas Parks & Wildlife Commission votes to accept, amend or deny any regulation changes during its March 26 regulatory hearing in Austin. What follows is a synopsis of the changes as proposed by TPWD staff.
Hunting
The proposed changes include amending definitions, application requirements and conditions for pronghorn antelope and antlerless mule deer permits; and specifying season dates and bag limits for the 2020-2021 migratory game bird seasons.
Pronghorn/antlerless mule deer: TPWD is seeking to create an automated permit application process and deadlines for the applications. The proposed deadline for electronic applications for pronghorn permits is July 1; antlerless mule deer, Sept. 1.
Additionally, it is proposed to allow multiple landowners to combine multiple tracts of contiguous land to create an aggregate acreage for permit issuance and utilization. The idea is to increase hunting opportunity and encourage game management.
Landowners would be required to maintain a daily harvest log and provide the information to the department by a specified deadline. For pronghorn, the harvest report would be due Oct. 31 of the permit issuance year; antlerless mule deer, Sept. 1.
Direct comments to mitch.lockwood@tpwd.texas.gov.
Migratory game bird seasons:
Dove
North Zone: Sept. 1-Nov. 12 and December 18- January 3.
Central Zone: Sept. 1-Nov. 1 and Dec. 18-Jan.14.
South Zone and Special White-winged Dove Area: Sept. 5, 6, 12, and 13; Sept. 14- Nov. 1 and Dec. 18
Jan. 23.
Ducks
High Plains Mallard Management Unit: Oct. 31-Nov. 1, 2020 and Nov. 6-Jan. 31.
Dusky Ducks: Nov. 9 — Jan. 31.
North Zone: Nov.14-29 and Dec. 5-Jan. 31.
Dusky Ducks: Nov. 19-29 and Dec. 5-Jan. 31.
South Zone: Nov. 7- 29 and Dec.12-Jan. 31, 2021
Dusky Ducks: Nov. 12-29 and Dec. 12-Jan. 31.
Early Teal: Sept. 12-27 (Daily limit, six)
The daily bag limit for ducks is six, which may include no more than five mallards (only two of which may be hens); three wood ducks; one scaup (lesser scaup or greater scaup; two redheads; two canvasbacks; one pintail; and one “dusky” duck (mottled duck, Mexican like duck, black duck and their hybrids) during the seasons established for those species in this section. For all species not listed, the daily bag limit shall be six. The daily bag limit for coots is 15. The daily bag limit for mergansers is five, which may include no more than two hooded mergansers.
Geese
Western Zone
Light Geese: Nov. 14-Feb. 14
Dark Geese: Nov. 14-Feb. 14
Eastern Zone
Light Geese: Nov. 7-Jan. 31
Dark Geese: Nov. 7-Jan. 31
September Canada geese
Sept. 12-27
Light goose conservation order
Eastern zone: Feb. 1-March 14
Western Zone: Feb. 15-March 14
Youth only waterfowl
High Plains MMU: Oct. 24-25
North Zone: Nov. 7-8
South Zone: Oct. 31-Nov. 1
Sandhill crane
Zone A: Oct. 31-Jan. 31
Zone B: Nov. 27-Jan. 31
Zone C: Dec. 19-Jan. 24
Gallinules
Sept.12-27 and Nov. 7-Dec. 30
Rails
Sept. 12-27 and Nov. 7-Dec. 30
Snipe
Nov. 7-Feb. 21
Woodcock
Dec. 18-Jan. 31
Direct comments to shaun.oldenburger@tpwd.texas.gov.
Saltwater Fishing
Flounder: Citing declining flounder populations and the need for additional protection for the popular sport fish, TPWD is proposing to close all recreational and commercial fishing for flounder during the fall spawning run from Nov. 1-Dec. 15 to increase the minimum length limit from 14 inches to 15 inches and to strengthen language regarding who is required to report under a commercial finfish license. Current regs allow recreational anglers 5 fish per day; commercial anglers, 30 fish per day.
Paddle Craft All-Water Guide License: The proposal is to change the course requirements for licensing to include a leading course from the American Canoe Association or another TPWD approved course.
Direct comments to cfish@tpwd.texas.gov.
Freshwater fishing
Moss Lake (Cooke County) — Place largemouth bass under a 16-inch maximum length limit. Bass over 16 inches must be released.
Brushy Creek Lake and Brushy Creek: Reduce the minimum length limit on largemouth bass from 18 inches to 14 inches for Brushy Creek Lake. On Brushy Creek downstream from the lake to the Williamson/Milam County line, reduce blue and channel catfish daily bag limit from 25 fish to five fish, remove the 12-inch minimum length limit, and add gear restrictions limiting pole and line anglers to two poles.
Lake Nasworthy — Replace the current 10-inch, 25- fish daily bag on crappie with a no minimum length limit rule and retain the 25-fish daily bag.
Lake Texoma: Change from a 12-inch minimum length limit for blue and channel catfish to no minimum length, 15 fish to include one blue cat 30 inches or greater daily. For flathead catfish, change from a 20-inch minimum length limit to no minimum length limit, five fish daily.
Texas waters of the Red River below Lake Texoma to Shawnee Creek: Remove the minimum length limits for catfish and change the daily bag for blue and channel catfish from 25 to 15 fish.
Falcon Lake: Continue the 5-fish daily bag limit for alligator gar.
Direct comments to ken.kurzawski@tpwd.texas.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.