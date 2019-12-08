Crappie fishermen headed to Lake Fork and Lake O’ the Pines in East Texas this winter are reminded of a special “no cull” regulation on those lakes that prohibits the release of any crappie between Dec. 1 and Feb. 28, 2020.
The limit rule requires anglers to retain the first 25 crappie they catch regardless of size. The standard statewide minimum length limit is 10 inches.
Fork and ’Pines have abundant crappie populations that attract a lot of fishermen during the winter. Crappie are school fish that spend a high percentage of their lives in deep water. During the dead of winter, when surface temperatures dip below 50 degrees, the fish frequently congregate around structure at depths beyond 25 feet.
Like other fish, the crappie’s air bladder inflates and deflates slowly to help it achieve neutral buoyancy as it moves up or down in the water column. When a fish is snatched out of deep water, its air bladder is sometimes unable to adjust quickly enough to compensate for the sudden change in pressure as it is reeled to the surface.
The air bladder overinflates and “hyperbuoyancy” sets in, causing excessive pressure on other internal organs. This can hamper the crappie’s ability to swim upright and resubmerge once released. Most fish suffering from hyperbuoyancy die from stress or predator attacks as they fin helplessly on the surface.
TPWD implemented the winter no-cull rule at Fork and ’Pines several years ago to help offset angler concerns about excessive numbers of small crappie dying after release and going to waste.
BASS Elites looking forward to another Texas Fest at Fork
BASS recently announced plans to bring its Elite Series tour back to Lake Fork for the 2020 Bassmaster Toyota Texas Fest event benefiting the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department.
The four-day event is set for June 5-9, 2020. Daily weigh-ins and other festivities will be held at the Sabine River Authority’s shoreline headquarters near the lake’s dam.
To comply with Fork’s restrictive 16- to 24-inch slot limit, anglers will compete under the same catch-weigh-release format utilized when the first Toyota Texas Fest event was held on the storied East Texas lake in 2007. Cumulative weights will be tallied based on the anglers’ five heaviest bass of each day. Fishermen will be allowed to bring one fish over the slot to daily weigh-in.
Last year’s Texas Fest winner Brandon Cobb milked the 27,000-acre reservoir for 20 bass weighing 114 pounds. He banked $125,000, plus a new Toyota Tundra for reeling in the tournament’s biggest bass — an 11.1 pounder caught off spawning bed.
“That was the most amazing four days of fishing I’ve ever had,” said Cobb. “When you set the hook at Lake Fork, you never know what you’re in for. I’ve wanted to go back there since the moment we rolled out of town.”
