FORK — Water level is about normal level and stained to clear. Water temp in the upper 50s.
Tony Parker at the Minnow Bucket says bass fishing has been slow to 6 pounds. The fish are holding in 8-10 feet. Jigs, Texas rig lizards, bladed jigs and drop shots are the mainstays. Crappie fishing is good in 3-10 feet, hitting jigs and shiners under a cork. Plenty of limits reported. Best fishing is up north. No report on catfish.
ATHENS — Water level is 6 inches high and clear. Water temp in the upper 50s.
Bass anglers reporting mixed results to 7 pounds with the best bite coming around grass beds using weightless Senkos and light Texas rigs. Lot of bucks up shallow; females still holding deeper, 4-8 feet. Lots of traffic on the water and more coming with spring breakers. Crappie are shallow, hitting small jigs fancast around grass in 2-3 feet.
NACOGDOCHES — Water level is 4 inches high and stained to muddy. Water temp in the upper 50s and warming.
Lots of boat traffic on the water. Bass are fair on spinnerbaits, bladed jigs, stick baits and Flukes worked around shallow grass beds. No report on crappie.
CEDAR CREEK — Water level about two inches high and stained. Water temp in the mid-50s.
Fishing guide Jason Barber says blue cats are good to 15-20 pounds on fresh cut bait and punch bait fished on shallow points and around stump flats up north. White bass and hybrids are active up major and secondary creeks, hitting small spinners. Crappie are moving shallow, some already spawning around docks and hitting shiners and jigs. Black bass are pre-spawn, holding around docks and rock in the mouths of spawning pockets and coves, hitting spinnerbaits, square bills, jigs and Texas rigs.
HOUSTON COUNTY — Water level is three inches high and stained. Water temp in the upper 50s.
Crockett Family Resort is reporting some solid bass up to 7 pounds using shaky head plastics, jerk baits, Carolina rigs and Texas rigs. Best bet is shallow, 8 feet or less, around rocks and boat houses. Crappie are good in creek channels and coves using jigs and shiners. Catfish are good shallow using fresh cut shad.
LIVINGSTON — Water level is about normal level and dirty. Water temp in the upper 50s.
Lock-n-Dam reporting slow action on white bass due to high, muddy water up the Trinity. Randy Dearman says black bass are fair on spinnerbaits and Texas rig craws worked tight to shallow wood near channel breaks and swings; look for the clearest water possible. No report on crappie or catfish.
PALESTINE — Water level is 7 inches inch and muddy to fairly clear. Water temp in the upper 50s.
Fishing guide Ricky Vandergriff says bass fishing has been good up north using jigs, spinnerbaits and soft stick baits around bushes near the islands and along Kickapoo Creek. Same baits are working the the backs of creeks and around docks down south. Crappie are fair in brush piles down to 15 feet, hitting jigs. White bass are very good up the Neches and in Kickapoo Creek, hitting small spinners. Catfish are excellent under docks and around cormorant roosts.
RICHLAND CHAMBERS — Water level is 4 inches high and stained. Water temp in the mid-50s.
James Cantrell at Wooded Acres Bait Shop says crappie are biting in creeks and around docks. The fish are beginning to move shallow. Catfish are excellent to six pounds around baited holes using punch bait, mainly shallow. White bass are slow; the fish are up the creeks, hitting small spinners. Black bass are picking up in the backs of creeks, hitting Chatterbaits, cranks and spinnerbaits.
SAM RAYBURN — Water level is about normal level and stained to clear. Water temp in the upper 50s.
Fishing guide Brian Branum says bass fishing has been good and expected to get better with the warming trend. ‘Traps, bladed jigs, jerk baits and A-rigs have been hot producers. Plastics tossed around flooded bushes are good for numbers late in the day. Catfish are good around baited holes using punch bait and night crawlers. Crappie are scattered and transitioning towards the shallows. White bass are slow up the river.
TOLEDO BEND — Water level is 2 inches low and stained to fairly clear. Water temp in the upper 50s. White bass guide Jane Gallenbach says fishing has been super slow with no limits reported. Rhonda Shivley at Bill’s Landing says catfish are good on trotline tipped with live and cut bait. Ben Matsubu at Keith’s Tackle says bass fishing is picking up. An 11.51 reported last Friday on a Senko. Fish are moving up, holding in 4-8 feet. Not many fish the bushes yet. Crappie are scattered and slow.
’PINES — Water level is 5 feet high and muddy. Water temp in the mid-50s.
Local bass pro Jim Tutt says bass are good on Flukes, ‘Traps and flipping plastics around bushes up north. The are fish are grouped; one bite usually means several. Down south the fish are taking spinnerbaits and Chatterbaits in the backs of creeks. Crappie are good along the river channel using jigs. Catfish are slow.
NACONICHE — Water level is about 2 inches high and slightly stained. Surface temp in the upper 50s and warming.
Lots of boat traffic on the water. Local angler David Russell says plenty of buck bass are roaming the shallows; larger females are staging in 12-15 feet. Frogs have been effective around shallow cover. A-rigs and Flukes are the best bet in deeper water.
Matt Williams/For The Lufkin Daily News
