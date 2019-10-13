Major League Fishing rocked the fishing industry last fall when it announced the formation of the Bass Pro Tour — an invitation-only bass tournament circuit that subsequently lured some of sport’s biggest names away from competitive fishing’s most prominent leagues — the Bassmaster Elite Series and FLW Tour — on the promises of bigger and better things, including more lucrative paydays.
On Oct. 10, the organization announced another bold move indicating it has reached an agreement supported by a Letter of Intent to purchase Fishing League Worldwide, better known as FLW. Based in Benton, Kentucky, FLW is a grassroots fishing organization that has been hosting bass tournaments catering to anglers on all levels from weekenders to tour level pros for nearly a quarter century.
The company is regarded as the largest of its kind in the world, hosting nearly 300 tournaments across five circuits each year.
Among them are the FLW Tour, Costa FLW Series, T-H Marine Bass Fishing League, YETI College Fishing and Bass Pro Shops High School Fishing.
The announcement of the merger came on the heels of months of rumors hinting that changes were coming. A joint press release from the two organizations indicated the deal will be finalized by the end of the month.
“We’re thrilled about welcoming FLW to the MLF team,” said Jim Wilburn, President and CEO of Major League Fishing.
“FLW shares our commitment to creating tournaments and opportunities centered on the success of the angler. Through this acquisition, we are better positioned to support anglers and sponsors at all levels.”
According to FLW President of Operations Kathy Fennel, the merger marks the beginning of a new era in the sport.
“As part of the Major League Fishing team, we look forward to enhancing and expanding tournament offerings to our anglers and fans,” Fennel said. “Our teams have a very similar mission and vision — to support anglers at all levels, provide the industry with unmatched opportunities and grow the sport. The complementary strengths of our organizations make this a win for the entire sport.”
The pending sale is expected to bring significant changes on several fronts, most notably to the FLW’s top tier circuit, the FLW Tour. The league will now be called the FLW Pro Circuit and will serve as a qualifying platform for MLF’s Bass Pro Tour.
The Top 10 FLW anglers at the end the season will qualify to compete in the BPT the following year.
Additionally, payouts will extend deeper in the field and tournaments will last for six days instead of four under a dual format that will feature three days of five-fish limit weigh-ins transitioning to MLF’s catch/weigh/release format during the final three rounds.
The FLW Cup will be replaced by an Angler of the Year Championship.
The announcement also outlines changes for the Costa Series, including three new divisions and reduced entry fees for pros and co-anglers. BFL anglers also will see reduced entry fees. MLF says more details on the changes are forthcoming. To read more, go to flwfishing.com/news/2019-10-10-major-league-fishing-to-acquire-flw.
