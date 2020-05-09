NACOGDOCHES — Water level about full pool and stained to muddy. Water temp in the low-to-mid-70s.
Much of hydrilla in deeper water has vanished due to muddy water. Bass are fair on spinnerbaits, Chatterbaits, floating worms and light Texas rigs worked around shallow vegetation, mainly early and late. Also a few fish hitting popping frogs, dark in color. Crappie fishermen picking up a few keepers around brush piles at mid-range depths.
TOLEDO BEND — Water level is an inch high and stained to clear. Water temp in the low 70s.
Rhonda Shively at Bill’s Landing says catfishing has been slow, but still catching some decent numbers of smaller size blues. High winds have made it tough to access big water. Fishing guide Stephen Johnston says bass are fair on at first light on topwaters worked around shore cover, then moving out to 9 to 12 feet on points with cranks and Texas rigs.
Crappie are gathered around bridges. Shore brush also holding some shallow fish from mid-lake south, hitting shiners and jigs long poled and under a cork.
PINES — Water levels 1.30 feet high and falling. Water temp in the low 70s.
Local angler Jim Tutt says bass are spotty, but the bite is good when you stumble across a group. Bush points are the ticket, using square bills and Texas rig worms. Crappie are excellent around brush piles and standing timber at mid-range depths. Shiners and jigs producing equally well.
NACONICHE — Water level is about 8 inches high and stained. Surface temp in the mid-70s.
Local angler David Russell says bass fishing has been tough lately. Lots of fish suspended in the 7- to 10-foot range in 18 feet of water. A few fish hitting topwater early and late, but they are finicky. Swim baits and swim jigs are the best bet. No report on crappie.
FORK — Water level is about full pool and stained to clear. Water temp in the mid-70s.
Tony Parker at the Minnow Bucket says bass fishing has been good up to 11 pounds. A few fish still on beds on the main lake, taking lizards and Chatterbaits. Topwater baits also producing some solid fish in the backs of creeks 3 to 15 feet of water. Drop shot rigs fished on points in 10 to 15 feet also working well. Good numbers of bass in the 2- to 5-pound range reported.
Crappie fishing is good on brush piles and timber 15 to 20 feet. Bridges in 16 feet also giving up some limits. Catfish are good in 20 feet using punch bait and cut shad; lots of limits being reported.
RICHLAND CHAMBERS — Water level is at full pool and fairly clear. Water temp in the upper 60s, low 70s.
Fishing guide Royce Simmons says white bass and hybrids have been on a strong morning bite around the 309 Flats using silver slabs and Sassy Shads. Main lake humps in 20 feet and the old 287 roadbed are giving up some good numbers later in the day.
Crappie are moving into brush piles in 10 to 25 feet, best bite on small shiners. Black bass are fair on main lake points and secondary points using plastics sand cranks. Blue cats are good on wind blown points using punch bait and shad in 2 to 4 feet.
LIVINGSTON — Water level is about full pool and in pretty decent shape. Water temp in the low 70s.
Fishing guide Dave Cox says blue cats are good around shallow bulkheads at the mid and lower lake, mainly early around the shad spawn, hitting cut shad under a cork. Jugs drifted in Harmon Creek and trotlines near the river in the Waterwood area also are producing some quality blues. White bass action is much improved around mid-lake humps in 11 to 17 feet, but lots of short fish reported on white slabs. Crappie and white bass are slow.
PALESTINE — Water level is 4 inches high and muddy up north, clearer at the south end. Water temp in the low 70s.
Fishing guide Ricky Vandergriff says bass are fair on green pumpkin swim jigs worked around flooded cover and wood up north. Spinnerbaits are working early in clearer water down south, then moving to 6 to 10 feet on points with cranks and Carolina rigs. Also some fish taking Carolina rigs in the Flat Creek area in 9 to 20 feet. Crappie are best around brush piles in 15 feet and along the river in 10 to 20 feet. White bass are picking up on points, hitting ’Traps, deep cranks and spoons. Catfish are excellent over baited holes in 9 to 20 feet.
CEDAR CREEK — Water level is at full pool and stained. Water temp in the low 70s.
Fishing guide Jason Barber says hybrids are good on shallow points using cut shad and a few on topwaters. White bass are good on points and humps in 6 to 12 feet. Catfish are good on retaining walls and up north around shallow stumps using shad on bottom or under a cork around retaining walls. Black bass are good on square bills and Chatterbaits worked around rock. Also some fish taking Senkos, topwaters and frogs in shallow backwaters. Crappie are excellent on jigs fished around docks.
ATHENS — Water level is 5 inches high and stained to clear. Water temp is in the low mid-70s.
Fishing guide Jim Brack says hydrilla beds are producing some solid bass using Flukes, Senkos and swim jigs. Crappie fishermen are picking up a few keepers around brush piles in 14 to 20 feet using jigs and small shiners.
HOUSTON COUNTY — Water level is 2 inches high and stained. Water temp around 76 degrees.
Crockett Family Resort is reporting fair bass action to around 3 pounds. Best bite coming on spinnerbaits, cranks and green pumpkin plastics rigged Texas-style. Crappie are good on shiners soaked around brush piles. Bream are excellent on small worms. Catfish to 3 pounds are taking shrimp and worms.
