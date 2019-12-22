ATHENS — Water level is 8 inches low and clear. Water temp in the mid-to-upper 50s.
Bass anglers continue to report a slow bite. Fishing guide Jim Brack says the best bite is still coming on assorted ‘Traps and Senkos worked along outside grass lines in 4-8 feet. Crappie fishermen plucking a few keepers off brush piles in 25 feet using jigs and shiners.
HOUSTON COUNTY — Water level is at full pool and stained. Surface temp around 60.
Crockett Family Resort is reporting good black bass action to 4 1/2 pounds using Flukes and shiners off points in 5-10 feet of water. Good numbers of spotted bass hitting watermelon plastics in 15 feet from the dam to the pump station.
’PINES — Water level is 6 inches high and stained. Surface temp in the mid-50s.
Local angler Jim Tutt says bass fishing has been good along river bends with stumps using Texas rig worms. Also some fish scattered around grass, hitting Flukes. Crappie are excellent around timber using shiners and jigs. Catfish are slow.
TOLEDO BEND — Water level is about 7 feet low and clear. Water temp in the upper 50s.
Fishing guide Stephen Johnston says bass fishing has been fair. Best bite has been on shallow flats near channel breaks using square bills and ‘Traps. Not many fish holding deep. Crappie are best around bridges in 18 feet. Also some good reports along the river up north. Rhonda Shivley at Bill’s Landing says catfish are excellent on stump hooks tipped with live and cut perch. A 67-pound flathead weighed earlier in the week. Trotlines also have been productive.
LIVINGSTON — Water level is at full pool and fairly clear. Water temp in the upper 50s.
Fishing guide Dave Cox says crappie fishing has been good around in about 6 feet of water near cut banks with wood in Jennings, Harmon and White Rock. Chartreuse/black jigs and minnows working best. White bass are slow. Blue cats are good on jugs tipped with cut bait on flats in 4-5 feet of water. Limb lines tipped with live perch are producing some good flatheads along the river up north. No report on black bass.
SAM RAYBURN — Water level is 2.39 feet low and clear. Water temp in the upper 50s.
Fishing guide Brian Branum says bass fishing has been good in the 2-5 pound range. Best bite continues to be shallow using lipless baits, A-rigs and bladed jigs, mostly during the afternoon hours. Crappie fishermen still picking off some solid keepers around brush piles and at the Highway 147 bridge when the wind allows.
RICHLAND CHAMBERS — Water level is 3.50 feet low and fairly clear. Water temp in the upper 50s.
Larry Winters at Midway Landing says bass fishing has been fair to 6 pounds in 3-6 feet near channel breaks, hitting spinnerbaits and cranks around stumps. Catfish are good on windy shores using punch bait and cut bait. Also some blues holding around timber in 8-12 feet, hitting punch bait. Crappie are slow. White bass are fair around humps and points in 20-28 feet. Fish are hugging the bottom, hitting slabs and spoons. A few limits reported.
FORK — Water level is 2.26 feet low and fairly clear. Surface temp in the upper 50s.
Tony Parker at the Minnow Bucket says bass fishing remains very slow overall with a few fish up to 8 pounds reported. Crappie fishing has been good around timber, mainly around points with timber in 20 feet using shiners. Bridge fishing also has been decent in 15-20 feet using jigs. Catfish are excellent along creeks and around baited holes in about 25 feet using punch bait.
CEDAR CREEK — Water level is 3.62 feet low and stained. Water temp in the mid-50s. Fishing guide Jason Barber says white bass and hybrids are good on soft plastics dead-sticked over 36 feet of water. Crappie are good around docks with drops in 4-10 feet and brush piles in 16-22 feet, mainly on jigs. Black bass are best around docks, hitting Texas rigs, jigs, shaky heads and cranks. Also some fish on points with rock. Catfish are good on fresh cut bait drifted over deep water on the main lake. Shallow windy banks also holding some big fish up north.
NACONICHE — Water level is a couple of inches low and slightly stained. Water temp in the upper 50s.
Fishing guide Larry Mosby says bass fishing has been fair on deep diving cranks worked on main lake structure in 20 feet of water. Fish are hanging around pods of shad. Some decent numbers, but nothing over four pounds. Underspins and Texas rigs also producing some bites, according to David Russell. No report on crappie.
NACOGDOCHES — Water level is about 2.18 feet low and clear. Water temp in the upper 50s.
Bass anglers reporting a few fish up to six pounds on square bills, swim jigs and shaky heads worked along outside grass edges and over shallow grass flats. Some groups of solid fish in in the 2-3 pound range hanging around isolated stumps and structure on points and channel swings in 14-25 feet, hitting Carolina rigs, spoons and shaky heads.
PALESTINE — Water level is 1.58 feet low and stained up north, clear down south. Water temp in the mid-50s.
Fishing guide Ricky Vandergriff says bass fishing has been good with some solid fish hitting medium cranks and Texas rigs iaround docks in 4-7 feet. Channel breaks up north are giving up some quality fish on jigs and plastics fished tight to wood.
Catfish are good around rocks and docks using shad and chicken liver.
Matt Williams is a freelance writer based in Nacogdoches. He can be reached by email at mattwillwrite4u@yahoo.com.
