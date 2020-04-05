ATHENS — Water level is about 6 inches high and clear. Water temp in the upper 60s.
Fishing guide Jim Brack says the lake is getting lots of fishing pressure with folks off work. Plenty of bass are spawning in the shallows, but the fish are spooky. Senkos, light Texas rigs and wacky worms are the best bets. Crappie are in full spawn, takings jigs and shiners under a cork around docks and skinny water towards the backs of creeks.
CEDAR CREEK — Water level about full pool and stained. Water temp in the mid-60s.
Fishing guide Jason Barber says lots of anglers are sheltering in place around the lake. Crappie are shallow on docks, hitting jigs and shiners in 1-3 feet. Blue cats are best around shallow stump fields and wind blown banks up north with some good quality to 15 pounds coming on fresh cut bait. Hybrids and white bass are holding in the mouths of major creeks, hitting cranks and lipless baits. Black bass are shallow, hanging tight to docks, rock any other shore cover, hitting Texas rigs, wacky worms, spinnerbaits and square bills.
FORK — Water level is at normal level and clear to stained. Water temp in the upper 60s.
Tony Parker at the Minnow Bucket says lots of anglers are on the water chasing bass and crappie. Bass are on the banks with the best numbers and quality coming on Texas rig lizards and Chatterbaits. Crappie fishing is excellent with lots of fish spawning in shallow water 2-5 feet deep around brush and piers. Jigs and shiners under a cork are producing limits. Catfish are fair with limits coming on night crawlers and punch bait soaked near bottom in 10-15 feet.
HOUSTON COUNTY — Water level is 6 inches high and stained. Water temp around 70 degrees.
Crockett Family Resort is reporting good bass fishing with five fish over 10 pounds reported during the last week. Top producers are weightless Senkos, Flukes (watermelon/red), white Chatterbaits, crankbaits and frogs. Crappie are good to 2 1/2 pounds around brush piles in 12 feet, hitting shiners. Catfish are best along drops, points and other structure using punch bait, liver and night crawlers.
‘PINES — Water level is 5.93 feet high and stained. Water temp in the upper 60s.
Bass are hit or miss with the high water conditions, says local bass pro Jim Tutt. Some solid fish in the in the 5-6 pound range reported on Chatterbaits and Flukes worked around flooded bushes and grass beds. Crappie are good with the best bite coming shallow around brush; some fish also staging around bridges. Catfish are slow.
LIVINGSTON — Water level is 1.43 feet high and dirty. Water temp in the upper 60s.
Fishing guide Dave Cox says blue cats are good up to 18 pounds along the river using fresh shad in 12-15 feet, a few on shallow flats 3-4 feet deep. White bass are active up Harmon Creek. Plenty of undersize males in the mix. A white Power Grub on a pink jig head producing good numbers. No report on black bass. Lots of bowfishermen up the river chasing carp and other rough fish.
NACOGDOCHES — Water level is at normal level and stained to clear. Water temp in the upper 60s.
Lots of traffic over the weekend. Bass anglers reporting the best bite shallow using Senkos, Flukes and light Texas rigs. Also some decent fish taking swim jigs and frogs around shallow reeds, pads and grass. Crappie fishermen picking up some decent numbers at times working small jigs under a cork in skinny water on points and flats.
PALESTINE — Water level is a foot high and dirty up north, clearer down south. Water temp in the upper 60s, low 70s up north, mid-60s down south.
Fishing guide Ricky Vandergriff says bass fishing has been good up north around Cade’s Lake and Kickapoo using spinnerbaits, Senkos and wacky worms. Crappie fishermen picking up a few limits with fish spawning around shallow brush up north, hitting small jigs or shiners under a cork. Brush piles in 10 feet still holding fish down south. White bass beginning to show up on some points and along the Highway 155 bridge; trolling has been productive. Channel cat are best on liver and night crawlers in 5-9 feet.
SAM RAYBURN — Water level is 9 inches high and fairly clear to stained. Water temp in the upper 60s, low 70s.
Lots of anglers fishing. Clint Wade with Outlaw Outdoors says bass are spawning in the shallows, hitting weightless Senkos, wacky worms and swim jigs worked around flooded vegetation and bushes. Also some post spawners away from the bushes in slightly deeper water, according to fishing guide Tommy Martin. Lots of small bass chasing shad around the torpedo grass at midday. Crappie are shallow and in the bushes, hitting shiners and jigs under a cork. Also some fish hanging around outside grass edges in 8-9 feet, hitting jigs. Wade says white bass are good and beginning to stack on points in 15-20 feet.
RICHLAND CHAMBERS — Water level is 6 inches high and stained. Water temp in the upper 60s.
Larry Winters at Midway Landing says bass anglers are reporting some decent quality up to 7 pounds but not many numbers. Best bite has been on Texas rigs and spinnerbaits tossed around wood and shore cover towards the backs of creeks. Catfish are good shallow, 2-3 feet, using punch bait and cut shad. Bank fishermen picking some limits. White bass are fair on points and humps in 18-25 feet. Crappie are hit or miss shallow in creeks.
TOLEDO BEND — Water level is 2 inches high and clear to stained. Water temp in the upper 60s, low 70s.
Fishing guide Stephen Johnston is seeing lots of traffic from locals and out-of-towners sheltering along the Texas side. Bass are on beds and post spawn. Best bite is shallow, 9 feet or less using wacky worms, Texas rig lizards, Senkos and a few on frogs.
Crappie are shallow, hitting small jigs and shiners under a cork. Rhonda Shivley at Bill’s Landing says trotliners are picking up some nice blues and a few flatheads to 50 pounds up north using cut and live bait.
NACONICHE — Water level is about 5 inches high and fairly clear. Water temp in the low 70s.
Local angler David Russell reported plenty of boat traffic of traffic. Lots of bass roaming or bedding in the shallows, but fishing pressure is making the larger females spooky and tough to catch. Flukes, frogs and swim baits in timber are your best bets. No report on crappie.
