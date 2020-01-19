Ryan Waguespack, of McQueeney, recently won the 2019 year-end Toyota ShareLunker drawing for a $5,000 shopping spree to Bass Pro Shops.
Waguespeck was among the 327 anglers who entered fish over eight pounds in the state-run big bass program last year. He caught the fish from his hometown lake last August.
Lake McQueeney was one of 88 Texas lakes to kick out ShareLunkers last year. Lake Fork was the leading producer with 112 entries, followed by Lake Conroe (69), Lake Athens (48), Sam Rayburn (32) and O.H. Ivie (21).
FLW on ’Rayburn
The FLW Pro Circuit’s 2020 season gets underway on Jan. 23-26 at Sam Rayburn Reservoir. Some anglers are anticipating a slugfest if the conditions line up.
It’s the first FLW pro event since the popular Kentucky-based tournament organization was bought out by Major League Fishing last fall.
A field of 150 pros will compete for two days, cutting to the Top 30 on Day 3 and the Top 10 on Day 4. First place earns $100,000. The tournament pays 75 spots, with last place earning $5,000. Daily weigh-ins will be held at Umphrey Pavilion in Brookeland beginning at 3 p.m. on days 1-2 and 4 p.m. in the final two rounds.
