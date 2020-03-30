ATHENS — Water level is 7 inches high and clear. Water temp in the low 60s early in the week.
Fishing guide Jim Brack says bass are on beds with lots of small bucks up shallow courting bigger females. Best bite coming on Senkos, wacky worms and Texas rig lizards. Some sight fishing going on. Crappie are shallow as well, taking jigs and shiners under a cork.
CEDAR CREEK — Water level is 5 inches high and stained. Water temp around 60 degrees.
Fishing guide Jason Barber says bass and crappie are on the bank with plenty of spawning activity underway. Some solid bass to six pounds reported on Senkos, lizards and spinnerbaits. Crappie are best on small jigs or shiners under a cork. Barber says blue cats are feeding strong in shallow water in the mouths of creeks, hitting fresh cut bait.
FORK — Water level is 9 inches high and stained to clear. Water temp in the low 60s.
Tony Parker at the Minnow Bucket says bass fishing has been good to 11.28 pounds on jigs fished in 2-5 feet of water. Guides not seeing a lot of numbers, but some good quality. Crappie fishing is good shallow and in the mouths of creeks. Lots fish up shallow, hitting shiners and jigs under a cork. Catfish are good shallow with the rising water.
HOUSTON COUNTY — Water level is 6 inches high and stained. Water temp in the upper 60s.
Crockett Family Resort says bass fishing has been good to 10 pounds. Lots of fish on beds, hitting finesse worms and lizards. Fishing slowed after the front but should pick up with the warming trend. Anglers picking up good numbers of spotted bass on shiners. Channel cats are good around piers using liver.
‘PINES — Water level is 5 feet high and stained. Water temp in the mid-60s.
Local bass pro Jim Tutt says bass are good up north, hitting Flukes, shaky heads and ‘Traps. Flipping around flooded bushes with plastics and jigs also has been good for some solid fish. Down south, cranks and shaky heads are working well on points and in the backs of creeks. Crappie fishermen scoring limits along the river using shiners.
LIVINGSTON — Water level is about 9 inches high and stained to muddy. Water temp in the mid-60s.
Fishing guide Dave Cox say rising water has slowed the white bass action, but the bite should pick back up as the water clears in the creeks up north. Blue cats are good to 7 pounds using fresh shad along river ledges in 8-15 feet. Backwater flats are setting up for some good catfish action. Crappie are slow since the rain. Black bass are fair around shallow wood using Texas rigs and jigs.
NACOGDOCHES — Water level is four inches high and stained. Water temp in the low 60s early in the week.
Bass fishing has been fair using Senkos and Texas rigs on shallow grass flats in 1-3 feet near channel breaks. Not much happening with moving baits or away from the bank. Crappie fishermen reporting a few limits on small jigs fished beneath a slip cork in 1-3 feet.
PALESTINE — Water level is 7 inches high and stained. Water temp in the mid-60s.
Fishing guide Ricky Vandergriff says bass fishing has been good on black/blue Texas rig lizards, jigs and a few on spinnerbaits. Lots fish in the spawning mode; fishing slow is key. Backs of creeks down south holding some good numbers. Crappie are shallow in the backs of main lake pockets, taking shiners and jigs under a cork. Catfish are best on liver, punch bait or night crawlers soaked around docks or along the river.
RICHLAND CHAMBERS — Water level is 4 inches high and stained. Water temp in the low 60s.
Larry Winters at Midway Landing says blue cats are good to 15 pounds on points and windy shorelines using punch bait and fresh shad. Bass anglers reporting a few fish in the 5-7 pound range, all shallow using Texas rig lizards and stick baits. Crappie fishing has slowed with all the freshwater rolling into the lake. White bass are fair on points in 20-25 feet on slabs.
SAM RAYBURN — Water level is 4 inches high and stained to clear. Water temp in the mid 60s early the week.
Fishing guide Brian Branum says bass fishing has been good with lots of shallow spawning activity underway all around the lake. Assorted stick baits, light Carolina rigs, Texas rig lizards and moving baits including ‘Traps, spinnerbaits and swim jigs are all working in the shallows. A-rigs also have been effective on main lake points. Branum says there has been sporadic schooling activity at times, so it’s a good idea to keep a chrome topwater or crankbait handy. Crappie are shallow, hitting small jigs under a cork in 1-3 feet of water around grassy areas. Staying on the move is the key.
TOLEDO BEND — Water level is 4 inches low and stained to clear.
Rhonda Shivley at Bill’s Landing says trotliners are picking up good numbers of blue cat, but not much size. Falling water seems have the fish in a funk. Fishing guide Stephen Johnston says bass fishing has been good. Lots of fish spawning in 1-4 feet, hitting wacky worms, lizards and Flukes. Also some solid fish holding at mid-range depths to be caught on cranks and Carolina rigs. Crappie are fair in the backs of creeks on jigs and shiners; the bite has slowed with recent rains and fresh water.
NACONICHE — Water level is 5 inches high and stained. Water temp in the mid-60s.
Local angler David Russell says bass fishing has slowed somewhat but some decent numbers still coming in. Best bite is shallow using drop shots, Flukes and swim jigs. Texas rigs also producing some fish around mid-range staging areas.
