Qualified college graduates looking to land a full-time gig in the wildlife field should pop a bookmark on the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department’s job listings and keep a close check on the link as 2020 rolls on.
The state agency’s wildlife division hasn’t hung out any “Help Wanted” signs just yet, but there are sure to be some new hire positions for wildlife biologists — possibly a dozen or more — coming available sometime during the summer and fall of 2021.
The pending job openings are the byproducts of a recent decision by the TPW Commission authorizing the department to begin levying fees on participants in the state’s Managed Lands Deer Permit Program, a voluntary program with a long history of being free of charge to those who qualify for enrollment.
The new fee structure is expected to be implemented at the start of the MLDP springtime enrollment period ahead of the 2021-22 hunting season. A chunk of the money generated by the new fees will be used to beef up the agency’s wildlife staff and spread out the time-consuming workload associated with administering the MLDP program.
Created in the late 1990s, the MLDP program offers participating land managers and hunters some pretty sweet perks. Among them are greater flexibility in managing their deer herds by allowing for an extended hunting season and, in many cases, more lenient harvest quotas than those granted during the regular season framework under county-specific guidelines.
The MLDP program has witnessed immense growth since it was launched in 1996. In fact, its popularity has been become so great that it has outpaced the department’s current manpower and stressed its resources.
To wit:
The program included about 800 properties spanning roughly 3 million acres during its first year. Fast forward 20-plus years and the number of participating properties has increased to more than 12,000 with an enormous coverage area of more than 28 million acres.
Through it all, the number of wildlife biologists charged with administering the program while still tending to other duties has remained stagnant. Thus the need to hire more staff.
“It all boils down to supply and demand,” says Alan Cain, TPWD’s whitetail deer program leader. “The MLDP program has seen exponential growth since it started, but in that time the wildlife division has not been able to hire any new wildlife biologists to address the challenges that we face with that growth. This has been a long time coming.”
Many options
There are two MLDP levels of participation — a “conservation” option and a “harvest” option. More than 80% of the program’s participants are enrolled in the conservation option.
Conservation option participants are required to have department-approved wildlife and habitat management plans founded on technical advice provided through one-on-one assistance from a department biologist. The number of deer tags issued for these properties can vary from one unit to the next based on site-specific management data.
The harvest option is an automated, do-it-yourself option for MLDP participation. It is considerably less involved than the conservation option with no requirements for habitat management, population surveys or technical guidance from a state wildlife biologist.
The cost
The new fee structure includes price options that vary according to the MLDP option a property is enrolled in, and whether or not the property is classified as a stand-alone property, aggregate property or part of a management cooperative.
The fees are as follows:
A $30 fee for each management unit within a property that is enrolled in the Harvest Option (HO), provided the property is not part of an aggregate acreage enrolled in the MLDP.
A $30 fee for each aggregate acreage enrolled in the HO.
A $300 fee for the first management unit of each property enrolled in the Conservation Option (CO), plus a $30 fee for each additional management unit of a property enrolled in the CO.
A $300 fee for each aggregate acreage enrolled in the CO.
A $30 fee for each management unit of a wildlife management association or cooperative enrolled in the CO.
Cain said landowners/managers who are unsure about the classification of their property, or the fee they will be required to pay, should consult with a local TPWD wildlife biologist for clarification.
Everybody not happy
Not surprisingly, the idea of having to pony up a fee to participate in a program that has always been free didn’t sit well with some TPWD constituents.
Cain said he received about 900 online public comments about the proposed fee structure before it was finalized, most from current MLDP participants.
About 82% were in opposition.
“Their comments weren’t taken lightly,” he said. “Some were outright opposed and some opposed the fee/fee structures and offered some alternative ideas,” he said. “But most everybody seemed to understand the need for additional positions to administer the program.”
Dollars at work
The amount of annual revenue generated by the new fees will depend on how many properties enroll. Cain says the fees will bring in about $1.8 million under the current model, which will cover administration costs of the program and provide funding to hire about 15-16 wildlife biologists to address the staff shortage.
“If we have people drop out of the program, the number of positions could drop to 10-12,” Cain said. “We’ll just have to wait and see.”
The biologist said it is unclear at this point when TPWD might begin taking applications to fill any available slots, but it will likely be sometime after the April 2021 MLDP enrollment period gets underway.
“That’s for our leadership to decide,” he said. “Once we get all of this said and done it will be one of the largest hires the department has had in 20 years. It’s definitely a step in the right direction as we move forward with the MLDP program.”
