BROOKELAND — The Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit at Sam Rayburn Reservoir has set the stage for another dramatic finale today.
The top 10 is stacked with a former FLW Cup champion, a Phoenix Bass Fishing League (BFL) All-American Champion and two semi-local anglers with a wealth of experience on Sam Rayburn — all in striking distance to win the tournament and the top prize of $135,000.
Berkley pro John Cox, of DeBary, Florida, who has led the tournament the entire way, weighed a five-bass limit totaling 13 pounds, 3 ounces to retain his lead with a three-day total of 53-6.
Pro Corey Neece of, Bristol, Tennessee, (52-10), who started the day in seventh place, vaulted into second after bringing in the largest limit of the day Saturday, weighing 20-7. Darold Gleason, of Many, Louisiana, (50-1), Alabama’s Sam George (46-3) and Tommy Dickerson, of Orange (45-8), round out the top five.
With just a 12-ounce cushion heading into the final day, Cox is ready to see how it all shakes out on Championship Sunday.
“I am honestly so thrilled to have caught 13 pounds today,” said Cox, who has four previous wins in FLW pro competition. “Nothing felt right. I pulled up to my magic spot and everything seemed OK — the wind was blowing a little bit from a different direction, but no big deal. I threw out there and caught a 12-incher and that was it. I tried to stay there and wait, but it just wasn’t happening.
“I ended up just running around until I saw something that looked good, then I’d stop and fish. I probably stopped 100 times, and about every 10th stop, I’d catch something.”
The top 10 pros advancing to the final day of competition Sunday on Sam Rayburn Reservoir are:
1st: John Cox, DeBary, Florida, 15 bass, 53-6
2nd: Corey Neece, Bristol, Tennessee, 10 bass, 52-10
3rd: Darold Gleason, Many, Louisiana, 15 bass, 50-1
4th: Sam George, Athens, Alabama, 15 bass, 46-3
5th: Tommy Dickerson, Orange, 15 bass, 45-8
6th: Jonathan Canada, Helena, Alabama, 15 bass, 45-8
7th: Kerry Milner, Bono, Arkansas, 15 bass, 45-2
8th: Scott Dobson, Clarkston, Michigan, 15 bass, 43-8
9th: Ron Nelson, Berrien Springs, Michigan, 15 bass, 43-7
10th: Alex Davis, Albertville, Alabama, 15 bass, 43-4
Full results for the entire field can be found at FLWFishing.com. Overall there were 138 bass weighing 354 pounds, 14 ounces, caught by pros Saturday. Of the final 30 pros, 23 of them were able to bring a five-bass limit to the scale.
In Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit competition, the full field of 154 pro anglers competed in the two-day opening round on Thursday and Friday. The top 30 pros based on their two-day accumulated weight advanced to Saturday. Now, only the top 10 pros continue competition Sunday, with the winner determined by the heaviest accumulated weight from the four days of competition.
The Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit at Sam Rayburn Reservoir is hosted by the Jasper County Development District.
The final 10 anglers will take off at 7:30 a.m. today from the Umphrey Family Pavilion, located at 5438 Sam Rayburn Parkway, in Brookeland. Sunday’s championship weigh-in will be held at the pavilion, beginning at 4 p.m.
