John Cox, of DeBary, Florida, held off a strong final-day charge by Orange bass pro Tommy Dickerson to notch a wire-to-wire win in the Tackle Warehouse FLW Pro Circuit 2020 season opener held Jan. 23-26 on Sam Rayburn Reservoir
Cox, 35, weighed in a four-day total of 20 bass weighing 65 pounds, 14 ounces, topping Dickerson’s weight of 63-8 to grab the victory. It’s his fifth win at the FLW pro level since joining the circuit in 2010.
Well known for his junk fishing prowess in skinny water, the Florida pro fished way out of character in the opening two rounds as he dialed in to a single spot — a shallow hump near the state Highway 147 bridge — and mined it for all it was worth. He used a Berkley crankbait designed by veteran bass pro David Fritts to do it. Fittingly, the crankbait is called the “Frittside.”
Cox, who claimed he was making the same cast to the hump repeatedly, caught more than 40 pounds of bass off the spot before abandoning it on days three and four to search for fish around recently flooded brush with a swim jig and Chatterbait.
The win earned Cox a $102,500 payday, while Dickerson took home $30,000 for second. Darold Gleason of Many, Louisiana, pocketed $25,000 for third with 62-14.
Hunter Freeman, who finished 16th in the event, was back on the water pleasure fishing on Jan. 30 when he smacked a giant that would have worked magic for his weight had he caught it during the big league tournament.
Freeman, of Monroe, Louisiana, reeled in a personal best 12.56-pounder that was reportedly weighed on certified scales before he released it back into the lake. It’s the heaviest bass reported from Sam Rayburn in several months and a good sign the big ones are on the prowl.
Forrest L. Wood passes at 87
Ranger Boats founder Forrest L. Wood, of Flippin, Arkansas, passed away on Jan. 25 after suffering a heart attack at his home earlier in the week. He was 87.
A former fishing guide on the White River, Wood also had a hand in building the Bull Shoals Reservoir dam in the late 1940s. He and his wife of 68 years, Nina, opened the doors at Ranger in 1968. They were daily fixtures there until 1987, when they sold the iconic company known for producing some of the world’s finest fishing boats.
Wood, who also competed in more than 100 B.A.S.S. fishing tournaments, including two Bassmaster Classics, was an inductee to just about every major shrine associated with fishing or boating. Among them are the National Marine Manufacturers Hall of Fame, Bass Fishing Hall of Fame and the International Game Fish Association Hall of Fame.
Club to acquire Hunter’s Association
Safari Club International, a U.S.-based organization representing more than 50,000 hunters dedicated to protecting hunter rights and promoting conservation, recently announced plans to purchase the Texas Trophy Hunters Association. The acquisition is expected to close in early February.
Based in San Antonio, TTHA was founded 45 years ago by Jerry Johnston. It has since grown into what some consider to be the state’s leading hunting advocacy organization thanks to a full house of promotional platforms including a magazine, television show and a popular Hunter Extravaganza outdoor show that draws thousands to a trio of big city venues each summer.
“This acquisition is part of SCI’s strategic plan to enhance the organization’s ability to help protect the freedom to hunt worldwide,” said SCI CEO Laird Hamberlin. “Since I was hired less than a year ago, we have shored up internal operations and procedures. Now we are reaching out to other opportunities to position SCI for expansion in the hunting world and to defeat efforts by anti-hunters to deny everyone the freedom to hunt.”
David Keith, President and CEO of TTHA, claims hunters across Texas and beyond will benefit from the transaction.
“Combining these two dynamic organizations will strengthen the entire hunting community, which will help save hunting for future generations and result in even more effective wildlife conservation,” he said.
Keith added the acquisition will not impact TTHA member benefits and the organization will maintain its home base in San Antonio.
Big Bass to Conroe
The Cabelas Big Bass Tour heads to Lake Conroe on Feb. 28-March 1.
The three-day amateur derby will pay out a guaranteed $230,000 in cash and prizes, including nearly $64,000 in hourly paybacks for the 10 bass of each fishing hour. The grand prize for the biggest bass of the event is a fully rigged Nitro Z19 bass boat.
The entry fee is $240 per angler for three days, $160 for two days and $110 for one day. Weigh-ins will be held at Papa’s on the Lake.
For more information or to register online, visit bigbasstour.com.
