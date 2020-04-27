After not hearing his name called in this weekend’s NFL Draft, former Corrigan-Camden Bulldog La’Darius Hamilton didn’t take long to take the next step in his football career as he signed as an undrafted free agent with the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday night.
On his Facebook page, Hamilton expressed his excitement for the opportunity.
“I thank God for this opportunity. The journey continues with Cowboy Nation! #WeDemBoys"
Hamilton spent his collegiate career just a short drive from Arlington playing for North Texas, where he finished tied for sixth in career sacks (17) and tackles for losses (28.5) in the program’s history.
This past season, he was a preseason All-Conference USA selection before recording 39 tackles, 10.5 of those going for losses, and a team-high eight sacks.
Those marks came after a junior season in which he was a first-team All-Conference USA selection, making 33 tackles, 11 for losses, and 7.5 sacks.
After graduating from Corrigan-Camden in 2015, he made the Conference USA All-Freshman team in his first season at North Texas.
Prior to his time in Denton, Hamilton was the district’s Newcomer of the Year in 2013 before back-to-back appearances on the first-team all-district team as a junior and senior.
In most seasons, he would report to rookie camp with the Cowboys within the next month, but due to the current NFL climate, he will wait until the league makes an announcement on the upcoming season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.