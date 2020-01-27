Anyone who has spent more than a week in East Texas in the winter knows the fact that it’s January doesn’t mean it will be too cold for a picture-perfect day.
So when the kids asked if we could go play basketball on a lazy Sunday afternoon, I decided we might as well make the most of it at the outdoor basketball court.
After a game of horse, the kids were up for a game of two-on-two.
Being years out of basketball shape, my mind was up for the challenge. My body quickly told me I wasn’t.
So after hiding my heavy breathing while taking a seat on the sideline, I sat across from Sierra, one of my 13-year-old daughters, before seeing five new texts on my phone.
Not usually the most popular person in the world, I assumed I had missed some type of sports story.
Maybe the Astros hired a new coach?
Maybe there was some type of injury?
No. Kobe Bryant had died in a helicopter crash.
I wanted to think it was false. However, getting the information from reliable sources pretty much guaranteed it was real.
Not far behind in the search, Sierra glanced at her phone and chimed in, “Kobe Bryant died?”
A quick news search didn’t make me feel any better.
His 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, was in the same helicopter crash. They were on the way to one of her basketball games when the tragedy happened.
With three of my four kids there at the basketball court, I sat there for a few minutes in silence before getting up to shoot a few more baskets.
Getting a little emotional didn’t seem to make a ton of sense.
In fact I spent the better part of two decades rooting against both Kobe and the Lakers.
When he lost in the Finals, I certainly wasn’t shedding a tear. If he missed a possible game-winner, I quietly pumped my fist.
I didn’t mind pointing out his propensity for taking any shot no matter how bad it was.
And anytime a Jordan/Kobe comparison came around, I was always on MJ’s side.
But as I stood there finishing off another game of horse, it was time for me to finally think more about what he was instead of what he might not have been.
He was the type of competitor we don’t see much in the NBA anymore.
In today’s league where players are friends from their junior high days, they are the best of friends even when they’re on the court.
That wasn’t Kobe.
While some players patted each other on the back, Kobe preferred ripping their hearts out of their chest.
While others pretended they didn’t care about personal numbers, Kobe put up 60 points in his last career game.
Then there was the night he put up 81 points on the Raptors.
But individual numbers didn’t really define him. His five titles did.
And if anyone thinks the Lakers would have won any of those titles without him, they’re just fooling themselves.
As a sports fan, there are plenty of reasons not to like Kobe. For those that heckled him about it, he probably didn’t mind pointing out he didn’t like any of his competitors either.
But now is a good time to respect him as one of the best to ever play the game.
Later in the afternoon, I watched tributes from the game’s legends as well as the current crop of stars while reflecting on what made him so great as a player.
But as I walked off the court with the kids, I thought about him more as a dad than as a global icon.
There will be one day when your last game of basketball with the kids will actually be the last game of basketball with the kids.
And when those times are gone, the memories are all that will remain.
Kobe gave us all memories that will be remembered for a lifetime.
To both Kobe the father and Kobe the legend, thanks for the memories.
