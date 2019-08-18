The All-Pro Tour, a sort of “minor leagues” for prospective professional golfers, has made the Crown Colony Country Club a regular stop over the past several years as one of several tournaments on the league’s season schedule.
This year’s version will tee off today and culminate with Friday’s championship round.
“The fans coming out are going to see some really good golf,” Brandon Moore, APT director of communications, said. “These are some of the best guys you’ll ever see, and some of these players eventually will move up to the PGA tour. We’ve had some notable names such as Bubba Watson and Patrick Reed, both of whom have won the Masters in Augusta.
“In fact, we just had some guys earn their PGA card this past week.”
The week opens today with a practice round for the players, followed by the Pro-Am teeing off at 1 p.m. A Pro-Am party will take place this evening.
On Tuesday, the golfers get down to business. Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s schedules include waves teeing off at 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. Following cuts, Thursday’s and Friday’s rounds will start exclusively at 8 a.m.
Lufkin native Sam Fidone won the tournament in 2018, finishing with a record score of 19-under par.
Moore said the players competing in the overall tour get to experience life as a tour professional, which he said is much harder than some might think.
“For these players, it’s about coming here and learning their way around a tour environment,” Moore said. “Most of these guys are straight out of college, with some even younger than that. They have to adapt to the process. It’s a grind, and a lot of people don’t understand that. They see guys on the PGA tour, but they don’t see the back work. These guys are grinding every single week. They don’t make a big check; they stay in it because they love it.”
Like others before him, Moore noted the layout of the Crown Colony course — not to mention the brutal August climate in East Texas — will be a new experience for anyone who’s never played there.
“This is absolutely one of the toughest courses they’ll play,” Moore said. “From my experience seeing this tour, this is going to be tighter than most of the courses we play. It’s going to present a threat to the players, and they’ll have to find different ways to attack the course.
“And of course, the heat here is definitely a factor.”
One of those teeing it up this week is Blake Stock, a Waco native and Stephen F. Austin State University alumnus who played for the Lumberjack golf team. Stock said familiarity with the course is an asset, especially with club selection.
“Course knowledge helps,” Stock said during a Sunday morning practice session. “It’s one of those designs where your game has to be on. The course awards great shots, and it’ll eat your lunch if you mishit.
“There are courses where guys can go out and beat their drivers all day, but this isn’t one of those courses. You can hit four drivers out here and still shoot a low number. It’s all about keeping the ball in play. The greens are tricky, but if you know where to put it on the green, you can have success.”
Stock, one of four former Lumberjacks participating this week — the others are Baxter Ward, Blake Pugh and Angelo Leyvani — said the biggest benefits of the tour are exposure to great competition and a realistic look at life on a golf tour.
“This is such a good feeder tour,” Stock said. “If you’re here and you’re playing with these guys, you see the work involved. There’s a quote I love: ‘People are rewarded in public for what they practice for years in private.’ You see guys on TV for four days, and you don’t realize they’ve been working hard for that for years.
“I’ve met a lot of friends on this tour. I love it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.