NACOGDOCHES — Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s bus tour of rural Texas will stop in Nacogdoches Tuesday as part of a last minute push to shore up voters in heavily Republican areas frequently visited this election cycle by Democrats.

Patrick’s bus will be at Nacogdoches County Republican Party Headquarters, 4515 North St., from 6 to 7 p.m. In August, his campaign announced that he would be making 131 stops across the state leading up to the Nov. 8 election in which he is in a rematch from 2018 against Democrat Mike Collier.

