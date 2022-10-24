NACOGDOCHES — Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s bus tour of rural Texas will stop in Nacogdoches Tuesday as part of a last minute push to shore up voters in heavily Republican areas frequently visited this election cycle by Democrats.
Patrick’s bus will be at Nacogdoches County Republican Party Headquarters, 4515 North St., from 6 to 7 p.m. In August, his campaign announced that he would be making 131 stops across the state leading up to the Nov. 8 election in which he is in a rematch from 2018 against Democrat Mike Collier.
“We’ll win rural (Texas), but we cannot take it for granted,” Patrick said during a stop in Gains County that was livestreamed on Facebook. “We’re going to win, but the difference is we have to run up the score.”
Patrick added that winning 65% of the rural vote is “not good enough” for Republicans. He suggested 70 to 75% would be better to offset Democratic votes elsewhere.
Collier mocked Patrick’s bus tour as a “crowdless, eventless tour in search of support across the state.” The initial photos of the tour showed Patrick by himself or meeting with small groups.
“I do not envy Dan Patrick’s task,” Collier said in a statement. “I would avoid Texans, too, if like Dan Patrick, I had to defend skyrocketing property taxes, underfunded schools and a broken power grid.”
Since the bus tour started, Patrick has begun airing TV ads, including one that plays defense on Collier’s signature issue — the reliability of the power grid. And more recently, Patrick started airing his first anti-Collier TV ad, a stark departure from 2018, when Collier first challenged Patrick and was confidently ignored by the incumbent.
Patrick’s bus tour began as “media shy,” some outlets have reported, noting that journalists were not notified in advance. Patrick’s campaign called The Daily Sentinel this week and asked for a reporter to cover the event, which could signal a change in public relations strategy or more openness with media in smaller markets.
Patrick defeated Collier in 2018 by just under 5 percentage points. Recent polling gives the incumbent a 10 point lead over Collier heading into early voting, which begins today.
Collier has won over several conservative groups though, including the Texas chapter of Principles First, which is chaired by Justin Pitcock of Nacogdoches.
