Services for Clarice Sumlin will be held Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Greater Shiloh Baptist Church, 1519 Williams St. Burial will follow in the Cedar Grove Cemetery. Visitation is Friday from 7:00 till 9:00 p.m. at Colonial Mortuary.
Mrs. Clarice Sumlin was born July 19, 1937 in Mansfield, Louisiana to the late B.D. & Lucy Mae Thomas.
She attended Dunbar High School and graduated in 1955. She then attended Wiley College in Marshall Texas and graduated in 1960 with a Bachelor of Science in Health and Business. While attending Wiley College, she became a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated. In 1961 Clarice married the late Henry Sumlin.
Clarice served as a Physical Health Teacher at Dunbar High School and Garrett Elementary School. In 1968, she began her Career at First Bank & Trust which later became Bank of America. Clarice then retired from Bank of America in 2003. After a brief retirement she and her sister Mary, began work at Innovative Homes until her health began to fail.
On Monday October 19, 2020, Clarice Sumlin a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt transitioned from labor to reward. She will be greatly missed by all.
Clarice is preceded in death by her husband, Henry Sumlin; Parents, B.D. and Lucy Mae Thomas; Brothers James and Earl Curtis Thomas; Stepdaughter, Marva Sumlin.
Clarice is survived by her daughters, Vivian (Kelvin) Crain and Barbara Sumlin all of Lufkin Texas· Stepson, Gary Sumlin of Houston, Texas and Ronald Crain of Terrell. The love of her life, granddaughters, Brittne Purvis Bell (Brian) of Dallas, Texas, Kimberly Brown and Kiesha Brown; Sister, Mary Pinkney of Lufkin, Texas· God Children, Shelita Kenebrew of Crosby, Larenthia Terrell of Lufkin, Patricia Peacock of Houston, Bridgett Hill of Houston and Lisa Jackson of Lufkin, Thomas Beason of Tyler, Raquel Allen Daniels and Vincent Allen; She also leaves a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives and friends; She also leaves her guardian dog, Isabelle Purvis Crain.
