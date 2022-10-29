Dear Dave: After hearing you talk about financial infidelity, I have to admit that I hide money from my husband. I have been setting aside money for emergencies without his knowledge. He is not terrible with money, but he always seems to find something to spend it on. Before I started doing this, we never managed to save much money at all. But now I feel like I have been doing something wrong. What should I do? — Lana

Dear Lana: I believe in saving up for emergencies. I mean, I’m the guy who tells people to have three to six months of expenses saved in an emergency fund, right? But deception is never a positive thing in a relationship — especially a marriage. You need to talk to your husband about this.

The Dave Ramsey Show is heard by more than 18 million listeners each week. Follow Dave on the web at daveramsey.com and on Twitter at @DaveRamsey.