NACOGDOCHES — A proposal to close crossovers on a portion of Loop 224 will be the topic of a public workshop Tuesday at the Nacogdoches County Exposition and Civic Center.
The city of Nacogdoches will have representatives at the meeting, scheduled from 4 to 5:30 p.m. in the second floor of the civic center.
A proposal to close up to seven median openings, or crossovers, on Northwest and Southwest Stallings Drive will be discussed.
These crossovers, which lie between the loop intersection with West Austin southward to its intersection with Fredonia, are sites of frequent and major accidents, the city reported.
The Texas Department of Transportation supports the proposal to close the turnarounds.
“Based on the crash history associated with these crossovers, including fatal crashes, the department believes it is in the best interest of public safety to have these crossovers removed,” Lufkin District TxDOT spokesperson Rhonda Oaks said in a statement issued Wednesday. “Travelers will still have the opportunity to turn around at state Highway 7, state Highway 21 and FM 1638, which provide access to both sides of the highway with minimal inconvenience.”
Among recent accidents on that stretch of roadway was an Oct. 19 crash that killed Timpson City Councilman Kenny Walker. Walker, 61, died after his vehicle collided with a semi making an improper U-turn in the 1600 block of Southwest Stallings Drive.
As a proposed route for Interstate 69, the west loop would eventually be reconstructed with access roads and safety standards that prohibit crossovers or turning across the roadway. For now, TxDOT supports the closings as a safety measure, Oaks said.
Tuesday’s meeting is a come-and-go open house and is for discussion and input only. For more information or to request accommodations, call the city secretary’s office at (936) 559-2504.
