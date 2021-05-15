Georgia-Pacific employee Kim Kadlec is trading in his hard hat and steel-toed boots for a baseball cap and tennis shoes after 23 years of service. Kadlec is retiring from the forest products company and preparing for a life of retirement.
Kadlec began his career with Georgia-Pacific after moving to Texas in the 1990s. He was hired as the quality manager for Georgia-Pacific’s Corrigan and Camden mills, a position he held until his retirement this month.
With the goal of safely producing quality plywood and lumber, Kadlec was highly respected as a quality leader,” Lester Knight, Camden complex and Corrigan plywood plant manager, said. “Kim grew and developed this role over his 20-plus years as the plants’ quality leader. He will definitely be missed.”
As he closes this chapter of his life, Kadlec says he is ready to enjoy some “me” time, which includes traveling, volunteering and playing golf. However, at the top of his list is spending time with his family, especially his grandkids, he said.
———
The Deep East Texas Council of Governments is hosting a meeting at 10 a.m. Tuesday to gather input on transit needs across the region.
The meeting will be in the DETCOG Multi-Purpose Room at 1405 Kurth Drive in Lufkin.
Tuesday’s meeting is one of a series of public sessions being held as part of the planning process to develop a five-year transit plan for the 11-county region. Organizations providing transportation also are encouraged to attend or provide information on their services, since matching up available rides with needs is part of the transit plan.
“Some of our counties do not have any public transit,” regional planner Bob Bashaw said. ‘‘In some of our counties you can call and schedule a ride a couple of days in advance. Some of our cities have fixed bus routes. The planning process gives us an opportunity to look for better ways these resources could be used.”
Those unable to attend the meeting can email comments and information to info@detcog.gov.
———
The Deep East Texas Council of Governments and Economic Development District is taking proactive measures to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Therefore, the regular monthly board of directors meeting will be held online as a “Go to Meeting” webinar at noon May 27. Please note — there will be no in-person meeting.
East Texans can join the meeting from their computer, tablet or smartphone by using the gotomeet.me/detcog1/bod-meeting.
East Texans also can dial in using their phone by calling toll free at (866) 899-4679 or long distance at (571) 317-3117.
The access code: 436-023-589
New to GoToMeeting? Get the app and be ready when your first meeting starts by going to global.gotomeeting.com/install/436023589.
For more information, call DETCOG’s Lufkin office at 634-2247, ext. 5254.
