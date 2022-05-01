NACOGDOCHES — A Nacogdoches County woman has been indicted over a head-on crash that caused the death of a popular Memorial Hospital emergency room staffer in January.
Kelly Renne Poole, 37, surrendered Thursday on a warrant for criminally negligent homicide in the death of Hector Martinez, 41, after she was indicted by a grand jury.
She posted $10,000 bail and was released from the Nacogdoches County jail.
Poole’s 2018 Ford SUV was headed northeast on FM 1878 about 2 miles northeast of Nacogdoches around 7:20 a.m. Jan. 25. Witnesses and Department of Public Safety investigators say she passed multiple vehicles in a no-passing zone before meeting Martinez’s 2000 Nissan pickup that was headed the other direction.
The two swerved into a ditch on the eastern side of the road where they collided. Martinez was pronounced dead soon after. Poole was rushed to a hospital.
“This is a tragedy that didn’t have to happen. The woman that hit him was in such a hurry to save a few minutes going to town that she ignored basic rules, passing multiple cars at a high rate of speed in a dangerous no-passing zone,” Jongy Lipschutz, who witnessed the crash, wrote in response to a Daily Sentinel story about Martinez’s death. “I cursed as she passed me, wondering why the rush.”
Members of the Martinez family reacted to the criminal charge with mixed emotions, saying “nothing is going to bring him back.”
“He was funny but serious when he needed to be. Hector is so much more. Our hearts are broken, and we miss him every day,” said his younger sister, Sylvia Butler, who owns Polish10 Nail Boutique.
Martinez worked as an admissions clerk in the emergency room at Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital, where he was beloved. Former co-workers have shared countless stories with his family.
“It’s been overwhelming hearing it all,” Butler said.
He was born in Mexico but loved Nacogdoches “like he was born here.”
“He loved everything about Nac. He loved fishing. He loved his kids and family,” she said.
Martinez left behind a wife and two children.
He was often snapping photos and making his family smile.
“He might have forgotten little things here and there but when it came to family and friends he would do whatever it took to try to be there,” his brothers David and Jesus Martinez Jr. said in a joint statement. “And if he couldn’t he would call, text, or post on Facebook a congratulations, a happy birthday or even a thinking of you note. He made everyone that he knew feel important in his eyes. He loved taking pictures with his family especially the nephews and his kids.”
Public opinion on the case has been complicated. Poole also is a well respected and popular health care worker and the nurse supervisor for Nacogdoches ISD. She played a major role in COVID-19 response for the district and participated in several shot clinics.
NISD officials on Friday said she was still employed with the district.
Poole has made no public statements about the case and attempts to reach her Friday were unsuccessful. It was unclear if she has an attorney.
Criminally negligent homicide is a state jail felony punishable by up to two years in a state jail and a fine of up to $10,000.
