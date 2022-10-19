The Coalition Inc. announces the continuation of alcohol and tobacco stings through 2023 for Angelina County.
With funding from the Texas Department of Transportation for controlled alcohol buys and from the Texas School Safety Center at Texas State University for controlled tobacco buys, The Coalition works with the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office and the local Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission office to conduct the stings.
Youth use of tobacco and alcohol continues to pose a serious public health problem with wide-ranging consequences both for the individual and the community. Most importantly, youth use of harmful substances is a predictor of future use patterns.
If the use of harmful substances by youth is delayed until the mid-20s, when the human brain is more fully developed, the risk of developing a substance use disorder is significantly reduced.
Alcohol and tobacco compliance checks are an important prevention strategy to reduce retail sales of alcohol and tobacco to minors. The goal is to encourage retailers to follow the law and train their employees on responsible sales, which will ultimately lead to restricted youth access to harmful substances. The Coalition has resources to aid businesses in training their employees.
“We know that underage substance use leads to increased harm for youth, including impaired driving and long-term addiction,” said Sharon Kruk, executive director of The Coalition, Inc. “As a community, we need to work together to keep harmful substances out of the hands of minors. Controlled buys are a proven method for reducing youth access, and we are thankful to TxDOT and TxSSC for providing the funds for the stings.”
Since 1988, The Coalition has focused on eliminating the use of harmful substances by affecting public policy, laws, attitudes and behaviors, all in an effort to foster healthy life-long choices for the local community.
For more information about The Coalition’s programs, contact Sharon Kruk at The Coalition at (936) 634-9308.
