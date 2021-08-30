NACOGDOCHES — The controversial former CEO of Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital has resigned as chief executive of Medical Center of South Arkansas.
Scott Street announced his resignation from the Arkansas hospital in an email earlier this week, The El Dorado News-Times reported.
He will be taking another position with Community Health Systems, the company that owns the hospital about 50 miles north of Ruston, Louisiana.
The resignation follows two votes of no confidence in Street by the hospital’s medical staff — once in June and again in August.
Street was hired as CEO of Medical Center of South Arkansas in November 2017, the same month an audit of his last year at Memorial found a discrepancy of nearly $10 million and what auditors called “suspect methodology.”
Street’s books showed a net income of $675,000 when in actuality the hospital lost $9.3 million, auditor Chris Clark of BKD told the hospital board.
Street was head of Memorial for just under three years, and after his departure, financial woes at the hospital came to light after years of The Daily Sentinel receiving tips from hospital employees accusing Street of mismanagement.
Street did not immediately respond to a request for comment by the News-Times and was unable to be reached by The Daily Sentinel.
Street’s tenure at Memorial was marked by a flurry of renovations while bills went unpaid. In private, community members have regularly called Street “a snake oil salesman” and “con man.”
The hospital board has never publicly commented about his time at Memorial, citing a nondisclosure agreement signed at his departure.
He’s apparently been on a spending spree again in Arkansas.
Street told the News-Times in 2019 that renovations completed in 2018-19 had cost about $9 million and that the hospital planned to invest $5-6 million more in additional renovations.
This year, when the hospital’s ICU renovation was completed, he said an additional $10 million was to be invested in renovations and technology this year.
Medical Center of South Arkansas is a privately owned hospital, so financial statements are not public.
Memorial’s financial statements during Street’s tenure are public record. The hospital recently sold the majority of its assets to Lion Star Group, LLC, and its financials are now private.
