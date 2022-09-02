House fire

Lufkin firemen attack a house fire at 409 Whitehouse Drive Friday at 12:30 p.m. Four dogs died in the blaze, according to city of Lufkin communications director Jessica Pebsworth.

 JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News

No one was injured, but four dogs and a hedgehog died in a house fire around noon today in the 400 block of Whitehouse Drive, according to city of Lufkin communications director Jessica Pebsworth.

A neighbor called for help after seeing smoke coming from the home at 11:53 a.m. The owners were not home at the time, Pebsworth said.

