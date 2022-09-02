No one was injured, but four dogs and a hedgehog died in a house fire around noon today in the 400 block of Whitehouse Drive, according to city of Lufkin communications director Jessica Pebsworth.
A neighbor called for help after seeing smoke coming from the home at 11:53 a.m. The owners were not home at the time, Pebsworth said.
“The first firefighters on the scene arrived at 11:56 a.m. to find a two-story home with heavy smoke,” she said. “They initially fought the fire from the inside and upon entering the front door, found four dogs that had succumbed to smoke inhalation. CPR was attempted but it was not successful.”
The fire was called under control shortly after 1 p.m.
"Please say a prayer for this family as they lost their fur babies — Moose, a favorite among the neighbors, Mijo, Stormy and Piper," Pebsworth said.
The fire began in a downstairs bedroom, but the exact origin is unknown, according to the Lufkin fire marshal. The fire is not suspicious in nature and will be declared accidental.
Three chiefs, four engines and one support staff member responded to the scene for a total of 21 personnel, Pebsworth said. Lufkin police also responded to the scene for traffic control, while a portion of Whitehouse Drive between Oakhollow Street and Tulane Drive was temporarily closed.
