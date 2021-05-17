Joe Hadnot Jr
Services for Joe Hadnot, 68, of Houston, will be at 1 p.m. Thursday in the Colonial Mortuary Chapel. Interment will follow in the Davis Memorial Garden. Mr. Hadnot was born July 16, 1952, in Lufkin and died May 12, 2021, in Houston.
Dora Hollis
Services for Dora Hollis, 94, of San Augustine, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Roberts Chapel. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Friday at Wyman Roberts Funeral Home. Dora was born April 17, 1927, and died May 9, 2021.
John Husband
Services for John Husband, 66, of San Augustine, will be at 2 p.m. today at Wyman Roberts Funeral Home. John was born July 19, 1954, and died May 15, 2021.
