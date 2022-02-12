Angelina County and most of its cities saw higher sales tax allocations in February compared to 2021, according to the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts’ first allocation report of the year.
Allocations are made on a two-month delay, so February’s allocations are based on sales made in December by businesses that report monthly and on sales made in October, November and December for businesses that report quarterly.
And while the comptroller’s year-to-date data is based on the calendar year starting in January, allocations this month are the fourth of the fiscal year for many city budgets as most Angelina County cities’ budgets run from October to September. Angelina County’s budget alone began Jan. 1.
Angelina County will collect $861,797 this period, up 35.84% from the 2021 payout. The county received $634,410 this time last year, which was an 11.69% decrease on the 2020 allocation.
Since January, the county has collected $1,567,549, up 36.08% from its year-to-date allocation in 2021.
Lufkin will collect $1,955,301 this period, up 11.40% from the 2021 payout. The city received $1,755,207 this time last year, which was an increase of 3.66% from 2020, when the city received $1,693,103.
Since January, the city has collected $3,546,209, up 18.36% from this time last year. Since October, Lufkin has collected $7,923,509.
Most Angelina County cities saw increased allocations in February compared to 2021, but Zavalla and Burke saw smaller allocations.
Zavalla will collect $17,413 this period, down 9.63% from last year’s payout, when the city received $19,269. Since January, the city has received $24,847, down 15.54% from what it received by this time in 2021.
Since October, the city has collected $74,288.
Burke will collect $7,957 this period, down 8.13% from last year’s payment, when the city received $8,662. Since January, the city has received $12,947, up 32.16% from what it received by this time in 2021.
Since October, Burke has collected $29,737.
Diboll will receive $60,046, up 3.33% from last year’s payment, when it received $58,106. Since January, the city has received $132,916, up 11.62% from what it received by this time in 2021.
Since October, Diboll has collected $271,217.
Hudson will collect $47,321, up 8.48% from last year’s payment, when the city received $43,618. Since January, the city has received $82,563, up 21.16% from what it received by this time in 2021.
Since October, Hudson has collected $199,023.
Huntington will collect $52,923 this period, up 4.2% from last year’s payment, when the city received $50,787. Since January, the city has received $83,292, up 5.4% from what it received by this time in 2021.
Since October, Huntington has collected $192,729.
Other East Texas cities’ allocations compared to a year ago: Nacogdoches, $833,585, up 16.71%; Jacksonville, $517,322, up 29.56%; Marshall, $1,172,323, up 17.67%; Longview, $4,498,936, up 14.56%; Texarkana, $2,156,576, up 8.49%; and Tyler, $6,063,420, up 17.92%.
Results from other Deep East Texas counties compared to last year: Cherokee County, $285,489, up 30.84%; Houston County, $141,163, up 28.57%; Polk County, $333,850, up 7.81%; Sabine County, $61,567, up 16.01%; San Augustine County, $54,735, down 34.98%; San Jacinto County, $69,683, up 10.14%; and Tyler County, $106,007, up 35.78%.
In Texas, cities will collect $789.3 million, up 15.39% from last year, and counties will collect $69.87 million, up 14.57% from last year. The allocations consist of the city’s and county’s part of the state’s 8.25% sales tax.
Local entities, cities, counties and hospitals and special districts within a county can claim up to a total of 2.5% of that levy.
