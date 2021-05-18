Memorial honors Texas school shooting victims
SANTA FE — A memorial honoring the 10 people who were killed during a shooting at a Texas high school in 2018 was unveiled on Tuesday, the third anniversary of the deadly incident.
On May 18, 2018, eight students and two teachers were killed at Santa Fe High School, when another student opened fire inside the campus about 55 miles southeast of Houston. Thirteen other people were wounded in the shooting.
The memorial, called “the Unfillable Chair,” is comprised of an aluminum chair that stands 8 feet tall, with the empty seat being 4 feet wide by 3 feet deep. The names of the victims are displayed on the front of the chair.
The empty chair’s exaggerated height “re-enforces the concept that the chair will never be filled and will sit in commemoration of those lost too soon,” according to a foundation of current and former students as well as parents and community members behind the memorial.
The chair was designed by a group of five current and former students.
Pilot failed to control plane in Texas crash that killed 10
ADDISON — A pilot’s failure to control a small airplane when it lost thrust in one of two engines seconds after takeoff in suburban Dallas led to a 2019 crash that killed all 10 people aboard, federal officials said in a report Tuesday.
The National Transportation Safety Board said the King Air 350 crashed into an aircraft hangar 17 seconds after lifting off from a runway at Addison Airport on June 30, 2019.
The pilot, Howard Cassady, 71, and co-pilot, Matthew Palmer, 28, and all eight passengers were killed. The privately owned airplane was headed to St. Petersburg, Florida.
US eases border asylum restrictions
MCALLEN — Domingo Antonio Zeledon traveled for nearly three weeks from his hometown in Nicaragua, leaving behind his wife and three youngest children to come to the United States with his 17-year-old son.
The 39-year-old couldn’t support his family on earnings equivalent to $5 a day. Even after crossing the border in Texas’ Rio Grande Valley and receiving a COVID-19 test while detained, he didn’t think he would be allowed to stay in the U.S. to seek asylum. Other migrants assured him he would not.
“I don’t know why I was not expelled like others,” Zeledon said at a shelter in McAllen, Texas, last week as he prepared to leave for Wisconsin to join a friend and work construction.
As migrants face uncertainty about who is allowed to stay and who isn’t, the Biden administration is reshaping how it’s using pandemic-related powers known as Title 42, named for a section of an obscure 1944 law that former President Donald Trump tapped to effectively end asylum while health officials sought to prevent the coronavirus from spreading.
