TODAY
Lee Mathis & the Brutally Handsome. 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. at Steel Horse Saloon, 18567 state Highway 94 north. Info: 831-2332.
Clint Alford. Ralph & Kacoo’s, 3107 S. First St. Info: 634-8000.
SATURDAY
Nac at Night: Outdoor Movie Series, “Nightmare Before Christmas.” 7 p.m. at the A.L. Mangham Jr. Regional Airport in Nacogdoches. UR Chef Nac Food Truck will be on site. Vehicle spots and lawn chair seating. One $20 ticket for up to four people.
Santa Claus Express Drive-Thru. 5-7 p.m. at the Texas Forestry Museum, 1905 Atkinson Drive. Holiday games, cookies and a chance to take a socially distanced photo with Santa Claus. Tickets are $20 per vehicle. Advance tickets are on sale now. For tickets or more information, call 632-9535.
Jeff Havard. Ralph & Kacoo’s, 3107 S. First St. Info: 634-8000.
Garth Lagrone. 58 Junction Cafe & Ice House, 13774 FM 58. Info: 829-0188 or 58junction.com.
La Zenda Norteña. Rodeo Disko, 732 S. Timberland Drive. Info: 632-4237
WEDNESDAY
Cody Wayne. Ralph & Kacoo’s, 3107 S. First St. Info: 634-8000.
Lufkin Rotary Club’s 64th annual Waffle Bake. 5:30-7:30. p.m. at Angelina College. Drive-thru only, Christmas music and decorations and the option to park and picnic in the college parking lot. All tickets are $5 and are available at the event.
THURSDAY
CASA of the Pines 22nd annual Christmas Home Tour. 2:30-8 p.m. Two physical locations and multiple locations via a virtual tour. Tickets are $20 and will increase to $25 Tuesday. Info: 634-6725 or casapines.org.
FRIDAY, DEC. 4
Sam Shupak. Ralph & Kacoo’s, 3107 S. First St. Info: 634-8000.
SATURDAY, DEC. 5
Christmas in the Pines. 2-8 p.m. in downtown Lufkin.
Nac at Night: Outdoor Movie Series, “Die Hard.” 8 p.m. at the A.L. Mangham Jr. Regional Airport in Nacogdoches. UR Chef Nac Food Truck will be on site. Vehicle spots and lawn chair seating. One $20 ticket for up to four people.
Johnny Riley. Ralph & Kacoo’s, 3107 S. First St. Info: 634-8000.
ONGOING EVENTS
Karaoke. Bubba T’s has karaoke every Sunday and Tuesday nights at 2702 Ted Trout Drive. Info: 875-3639.
Karaoke. The Country Club has karaoke every Thursday, Friday and Saturday night at 6443 U.S. Highway 69 south. Info: 824-2502
Nac at Night: Outdoor Movie Series. “Bad Santa.” 7 p.m. Dec. 12 and “Love Actually.” 7 p.m. Dec. 19 at the A.L. Mangham Jr. Regional Airport in Nacogdoches. UR Chef Nac Food Truck will be on site. Vehicle spots and lawn chair seating. One $20 ticket for up to four people.
Art Exhibition. Runs through Tuesday in the SFA art building just off Wilson Drive and adjacent to the SFA Mast Arboretum.
Featured Faculty Exhibition. Runs through Dec. 31 in The Cole Art Center at the Old Opera House in downtown Nacogdoches.
COMING SOON
“The 3 Redneck Tenors: Christmas Spec-tac-yule-ar.” 7 p.m. Dec. 9-10 at The Pines Theater in downtown Lufkin. They ask all attendees to wear masks and they will have touch-free hand sanitizers throughout the lobby and keep 6 feet between patrons as they enter and exit the theater. Tickets start at $25. Tickets or info: 633-5454 or angelinaarts.org.
Schooltime Series, “Charlotte’s Web.” Available to stream Dec. 14-18 for grades 4-8 through Angelina Arts Alliance.
The Texas Tenors. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 19 at the Crockett Civic Center. Tickets are $40 and $45. Info: pwfaa.org or 544-4276.
Drive-thru Winter Wonderland. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 19-24 at the Angelina County Farmers Market. Admission is free, but a tip bucket will be available at the end.
Marshall Tucker Band. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 6 at the Crockett Civic Center. Tickets are $45 and $55. Info: pwfaa.org or 544-4276.
