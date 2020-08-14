NACOGDOCHES — The family of a Tyson worker from Center who died in April of the coronavirus has dropped a lawsuit against the the meat processing company that claimed Tyson failed to provide a safe work environment for employees.
Maria Yolanda Chavez, the widow of Jose Angel Chavez, on Aug. 7 filed a motion to dismiss the suit voluntarily without prejudice, signaling that settlement talks are likely underway. Asking to dismiss a case without prejudice means the Chavez family retains the right to resume the suit.
An amended suit in federal court in June sought unspecified damages and funeral costs for her late husband.
Mr. Chavez became ill with the coronavirus in early April and died April 17, according to the lawsuit filed on his family’s behalf by Houston-based attorney Patrick O’Hara. He had worked at the plant for more than 20 years, according to the suit.
“Tyson Foods, Inc. failed to provide a safe work environment for Jose Angel Chavez after the COVID-19 pandemic began,” a portion of the suit said.
Attorney’s for Tyson countered and in a July 30 filing, saying that the Chavez family failed to prove the meat processing plant was unsafe for workers.
“That Mr. Chavez is one of the many thousands of Americans who have died of complications related to COVID-19 is a tragedy. But the complaint brought by his estate fails to adequately plead a plausible claim against Tyson,” Tyson attorneys wrote.
An employee at the plant told The Daily Sentinel in late April that company officials failed to take safety precautions as the coronavirus was spreading. That employee said plant workers were previously told that they would not be receiving masks “because the virus might get trapped inside the masks, which would continually expose us to the virus.”
The lawsuit listed six acts of negligence, all of which which were previously described by that employee of the plant. That employee spoke on condition of anonymity because they are not authorized to speak to the media and feared losing their job for doing so.
Meat packing plants around the nation have been hotspots for the spread of the coronavirus, prompting some companies to shut down production for brief periods of time. The Center plant was closed briefly while new equipment was installed, which was unrelated to the virus.
Tyson officials previously said they were taking measures to prevent the spread of the virus at its facilities, including distancing workers on the production floor.
The Chavez family was the first to file suit against any Tyson facility in East Texas over the virus. Tyson also has a facility in Nacogdoches.
