The city of Huntington is seeking a grant to repair and revive aging natural gas lines throughout the city in hopes of providing safer and more efficient natural gas to residents.
“The city of Huntington has numerous lines that are decades old, some of which have had to be repaired many times due to leaks, which really concerns me,” city manager Bill Stewart said.
“Much of the equipment attached to our lines and system is also decades old and in need of being replaced instead of just repaired.”
The Natural Gas Distribution Infrastructure Safety and Modernization Program, which is what the city is seeking to use, was created as a part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law signed into law in 2021. Administered through the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration, the program was designated $200 million a year in grant funding with $1 billion in grant funding allocated over the next five years.
The award ceiling sits at $25.5 million, Stewart said.
“These grants will help communities upgrade piping that in some cases is older than any American alive today,” PHMSA deputy administrator Tristan Brown said in May. “All eligible entities are encouraged to apply, with a focus on projects that will have the greatest benefits for the communities that need the most support.”
The administration began addressing legacy cast iron distribution pipes in 1991 after a review of fatalities and serious accidents, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation. And while work has been completed to replace these lines, thousands still exist throughout the country and have resulted in serious accidents, including in Texas.
Stewart hopes this program will provide a greater level of safety, higher quality service and fewer days when gas supply is low, as was seen during Winter Storm Uri, he said. The city supplied its residential customers, but industrial customers were not allocated the amount they needed at the time.
“If funded by this grant, we expect to have access to a greater amount of natural gas that will enable us to sufficiently provide all the gas needed to all customers — residential, business and industrial,” Stewart said.
The grant should benefit the city beyond just improved safety and efficiency, too, Stewart said. It could provide more economic growth, which would provide work for unemployed or underemployed citizens.
At this stage, Huntington is working to meet several requirements set forth by the federal government before it can submit the application. The city completed three of them as of Tuesday, Stewart said.
And the city has not yet determined how much it will ask for from the grant to complete the project, he said.
“The amount we shall ask for will be determined by a complete evaluation of our entire natural gas system by our public works superintendent, natural gas operator, the engineering firm yet to be hired by the city council and our gas supplier,” Stewart said.
The representatives of the administrative and engineering firms and the city’s utilities superintendent, gas operator and Stewart will begin meeting to establish priorities and determine what to ask for in the grant.
“The completed application is due July 25, 2022,” Stewart said. “As you see, there is very little time in which to get all this done. No date was indicated on the posting by the U.S. Department of Transportation regarding a decision on which entity is to be funded. Consequently, we don’t know yet when we will find out.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.