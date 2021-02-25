A group will be hosting a free event called Celebrate Huntington from noon-2 p.m. Saturday at the Huntington Haven field at 405 Avenue F for community members.
The event will include 150 food boxes, bill pay gift cards and other giveaways like TVs, hoverboards, bikes and more.
Organizer John Wallace said they really wanted to bless people and give back to the community to bring people together through this event.
“It’s something we really just felt like we needed to do, especially after what we just went through with a lot of people this last week with that freeze encountering some unexpected costs coming forth,” Wallace said. “It’s just really going to be a time to love on people, bring people together and bless the community.”
They are also bringing in a big stage and a group called Street Disciples from Dallas to share their testimonies, but Wallace said their hope is no one will be deterred by thinking this is a church event or by any false ideas of Christ.
“Our hope is that people who never really have had an opportunity or been interested in hearing about Christ would hear and feel blessed that God is a loving God and that people who serve God give and love because God so loved that he gave,” he said.
They hope to continue events like this into the future in Huntington and eventually expand them into more communities like Lufkin, Zavalla and more. Wallace invited others who would be interested in participating to help grow the mission.
“This is something we’re running with. I think the vision’s going to grow as we continue to do this,” he said.
Anyone with questions can text 289-4668 for more information.
