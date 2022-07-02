Back in Black — an AC/DC Tribute Band — looks to shake the audience all night long at 4th Fest ’22, set for 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday at the George H. Henderson Jr. Exposition Center.
Lead guitarist Mike Mroz came up with the concept and formed the band in 2000.
“I had been in bands all my life and, you know, I was out in L.A., and we were trying to get a record deal, and I did Top 40 stuff and I got burnt out on it because the music business is so tough,” he said.
After relocating to Texas, Mroz said he got “the itch” to start playing again. He decided to put together a band for one night to play AC/DC, his favorite band.
“I thought, you know what, I just wanna have fun, ’cause I love to play,” he said. “I don’t care if anybody shows up. And the stupid thing just explodes on me. Of all my bands. And 20 years later, here we are.”
The rest of the band includes Darren Caperna on vocals, Sheldon Conrad on bass, Ramiro Noriega on guitar and Ken Schiumo on drums.
Mroz met Caperna in his original band in L.A. but they separated when Mroz moved to Texas.
“We were writing original music together for a while, but then when I relocated to Texas, he went out to New York, where he was from originally,” Mroz said. “And when I was starting this band, I got a hold of him and I said, ‘What do you think, you wanna just play some AC/DC music?’ And he loves AC/DC and he agreed to it. And I would fly him out to do the shows.”
Caperna auditioned for AC/DC’ in 2016 after lead singer Brian Johnson was forced to leave due to hearing loss. Though he was not selected, he has the next best gig performing in Back in Black.
“I’ve known him since 1989,” Mroz said. “We’ve been buddies and doing the music thing.”
He said Caperna is his “secret weapon” because of his ability to sing as both Johnson and Bon Scott, AC/DC’s original vocalist.
“Darren can somehow imitate both of those amazing voices,” Mroz said.
He said he placed an ad in Dallas to audition for the remaining musicians.
“I found them pretty quick,” he said. “I got really lucky. I found the right guys right away.”
Mroz said his favorite thing is to just play music.
“Being in all those other bands — especially an original band — I love playing,” he said. “I love breaking out my guitar, and being in the middle of a group of guys, all the amplifiers on, the drums are going and being surrounded by that sound. It’s my favorite thing in the whole world to do.”
He said he will “never get tired” of playing for big audiences.
“When we used to play all the original music in L.A., we were lucky if we got four people out to a show,” he said. “And those were usually girlfriends and wives. And now with our success, playing for more than 10 people is really fun. It’s fun playing to an audience. It’s fun playing to really nice audiences.”
People can expect high-energy rock ’n’ roll and a good time at 4th Fest, Mroz said.
“We are family friendly,” he said. “AC/DC never curses; we never curse. It’s just good, clean rock ’n’ roll fun. Some of the lyrics are a little, kinda silly, but it’s not serious. It’s just — it’s gonna be a great time.”
Mroz said people really respond to AC/DC’s music, and the band delivers it well.
“A lot of venue owners always tell me that after our show, they can’t believe how that music affects the audience and how they respond to that great AC/DC music,” he said. “People go crazy. When we play ‘Thunderstruck,’ people go nuts. It’s just crazy. It really makes a fun atmosphere.”
The band recently completed a music documentary called “My Stupid Tribute Band,” and soon will have information on where people can watch it.
“Right now, we’re in the film festival circuit,” he said. “It documents our band from our beginning up until Darren’s auditions with the great AC/DC, and it turned out great. We’re doing amazing at the film festival. We were just out in Hollywood. We played at a big film festival out there called Dances With Films and we performed on Hollywood Boulevard right in front of the Dolby Theatre where they have the Oscars. We’re really excited. The movie turned out so great.”
He said they have never played in Lufkin, but are excited to come to East Texas.
“I’m very excited because East Texas is so much more interesting than West Texas,” he said. “In West Texas, it’s just mesquite trees and dry dirt and sand and openness. But you guys have trees and lakes and swamps and alligators. It’s truly different. You know, Texas is so big, there’s so many different, you know, regions to it. When you drive a lot, you get excited to see different scenery.”
For more information on the band, go to backinblack.info.
For tickets to 4th Fest, go to eventbrite.com or purchase them at the gate. Tickets are $5 for kids 17 and under or $10 for guests older than 17.
