In its campaign to create opportunities to close the national digital divide, nonprofit organization EducationSuperHighway released a study revealing that 1.54 million households in Texas have access to the internet but can’t afford to connect compared to 18 million households nationwide.
This means the broadband affordability gap makes up 61% of the digital divide in Texas. As of 2019, however, approximately 20% of households in Angelina County didn’t have a broadband connection, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
“This ‘broadband affordability gap’ keeps 47 million Americans offline, is present in every state and disproportionately impacts low-income, Black and Latinx communities,” said Ella Cathey, account executive at CommStrat PR. “Without high-speed internet access at home, families in Texas can’t send their children to school, work remotely or access healthcare, job training, the social safety net, or critical government services.”
Lufkin ISD superintendent Lynn Torres agrees that a lack of internet affects students’ learning opportunities.
While recent efforts have been made by Consolidated Communications to expand its gigabit fiber internet network, the lack of internet access in the area is as much a factor of poverty and affordability as accessibility of any broadband system, she said.
In Lufkin ISD, the affordability gap made virtual learning extremely difficult, as 83% of the students have a low socioeconomic status, Torres said.
Students who opted to participate in the Lufkin Virtual Learning Academy in 2020-21 were given a device and a hotspot if needed.
The district also installed Wi-Fi hotspots in every campus parking lot so students could go to any school and turn in their work or get assignments, Torres said.
“Anytime you have a district with 83% poverty, you will have issues with the affordability of broadband. The coverage for our area is not good,” she said. “That is why it needs to be addressed as a statewide problem. Rural areas will always have issues with connectivity until it is made affordable and accessible.”
Mike Shultz, senior vice president of Regulatory and Public Policy for Consolidated Communications, said the company supports the goal of improving and expanding broadband service to make internet more accessible to underserved — and unserved — communities.
“The impact of the pandemic has forever changed broadband usage patterns, and it has never been more important to keep consumers connected,” he said. “We understand that affordability is a real issue.”
Shultz also said while he thinks it is important for his company to offer a range of affordable services, broadband can’t be a public utility as broadband infrastructure requires continual investment and maintenance.
It can be difficult for local governments to keep up with the pace of technology, to afford frequent network upgrades and to ensure cyber security protections on complex networks, he said.
Shultz also thinks cities and towns that partner with experienced providers to build broadband networks benefit from long-term economic development and quality-of-life benefits, he said.
“Building, upgrading and maintaining broadband networks is extremely costly, requiring ongoing investment,” he said. “Public or private investment alone cannot adequately connect all homes and businesses to broadband services.”
Lonnie Hunt, executive director of the Deep East Texas Council of Governments, also said broadband isn’t a public utility because the current model for the service in the United States is for-profit.
“That’s one reason that rural Texas and rural America has so many broadband gaps is because in a place like Deep East Texas, it is just absolutely not economically viable for a for-profit company to get the return-on-investment they have to produce for their investors, so they don’t invest in more hard-to-serve areas,” he said.
Furthermore, Hunt said that as the model for broadband has been around for so long, he agrees it would be difficult to change it.
He also said he isn’t sure it needs to be changed, as previously he had not given a whole lot of thought as to whether or not broadband should be a public utility.
“I do think it needs to be an essential service that’s available to everyone, but one of my concerns — there might be some unintended consequences,” he said.
One of Hunt’s concerns is that if there is a person who has taken it upon themselves to install their own wireless internet system, some communities would have nothing. If broadband became a public utility, it would be regulated by somebody, he assumes, and he’s not sure all the “little entrepreneurial community operators” would meet guidelines.
“We have a lot of people in our region that depend on companies like that, that are giving them something — and it’s not a lot — but in many cases, it’s all they’ve really got,” he said.
Hunt said that it is up to nonprofit entities to help because currently, the main providers don’t go where the profit won’t be.
“We have to enable and equip and encourage those organizations to do something about the gaps in rural areas,” he said. “The only way to ensure service in those harder-to-serve rural areas is you have to include them in a larger subset of people — and not let for-profit companies to take up every customer that could produce any revenue.”
