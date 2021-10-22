BLANCHARD, Okla. — A Texas woman and her adult son have been arrested in Wyoming on murder warrants in connection with the slaying of a central Oklahoma man, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said Friday.
Debbie Senft, 47, and Zachary Mussett, 26, both of Texarkana, Texas, are jailed in Sweetwater County, Wyoming, pending extradition to Oklahoma.
The two were wanted for the death of Michael “Andy” McGuffee of Blanchard on the southwestern outskirts of Oklahoma City, the OSBI reported.
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court is allowing the Texas law that bans most abortions to remain in place, but has agreed to hear arguments in the case in early November.
The justices said Friday they will decide whether the Justice Department and abortion providers can sue in federal court over a law that Justice Sonia Sotomayor said was “enacted in open disregard of the constitutional rights of women seeking abortion care in Texas.”
Answering that question will help determine whether the law should be blocked while legal challenges continue. The court is moving at an unusually fast pace that suggests it plans to make a decision quickly. Arguments are set for Nov. 1.
The court’s action leaves in place for the time being a law that clinics say has led to an 80% reduction in abortions in the nation’s second-largest state.
Robert Durst charged with 1982 murder of wife Kathie Durst
NEW YORK — Millionaire real estate scion Robert Durst has been charged with murder in the death of his first wife, Kathie Durst, nearly four decades after she disappeared and just days after he was sentenced to life in prison in California for killing a confidante who helped him cover up the slaying.
Authorities in the New York City suburbs confirmed Friday that they have charged Durst, 78, whose lawyers say has been hospitalized on a ventilator in Los Angeles after testing positive for COVID-19.
A state police investigator filed a criminal complaint Tuesday in a town court in Lewisboro, New York charging Durst with second-degree murder in the death of Kathie Durst, who vanished in 1982.
The case garnered renewed public interest after HBO aired a documentary in 2015 in which the eccentric heir appeared to admit killing people, stepping off camera and muttering to himself on a live microphone: “Killed them all, of course.”
