WOODVILLE — The Buna Cougars pushed the Diboll Lumberjacks to the limit by taking a double-digit lead late in the second half of their Class 3A Region III Bi-District playoff game here Thursday night.
Diboll senior Zach Phipps wasn’t quite ready for his high school football career to come to an end.
Phipps hauled in a 73-yard touchdown reception from Haydn Harris then got a pick-six on the defensive side as the ‘Jacks escaped with a 24-21 thriller.
His big night sent the ‘Jacks to their fifth straight playoff win over Buna in the past five years on a night the Cougars didn’t go down without a fight.
In a low-scoring first half, Buna took a 7-0 lead on a 1-yard touchdown run from Jacob Johnson.
Diboll pulled closer on a 28-yard field goal by Bryan Patlan that made it 7-3.
The ‘Jacks took their first lead of the game with a second left in the first half when Zachariah Mitchell scored on a 1-yard touchdown run. Ian Willis and Phipps had clutch catches to keep the drive alive.
However, Buna seized momentum after Diboll missed a field goal early in the second half.
Toby Marse gave the Cougars a 14-10 lead on a 1-yard touchdown run.
After a Diboll punt, Marse scored on a 4-yard touchdown run that made it 21-10 with seven minutes remaining, putting Diboll on the brink of an upset loss.
It took one play for Diboll to show it wasn’t going down easily when Phipps scored on the big pass from Harris.
Phipps then came up with the defensive play of the season that put the ‘Jacks on the brink of a win. Diboll was originally called for a pass interference on the play, but the flag was waved off, allowing the ‘Jacks to maintain the lead.
The defense forced a punt and Diboll made two first downs to seal the win.
The ‘Jacks (8-3) advance to the area round to face the Columbus/Lorena winner.
Timpson 60, Groveton 3 — The Groveton Indians’ season came to a tough end as they dropped a 60-3 decision to the top-ranked Timpson Bears in the opening round Thursday night.
Groveton trailed 26-0 after a quarter, 46-0 at half and 53-3 after three quarters.
Timpson advances to face Frankston in the area round of the playoffs while Groveton’s season ends with a 2-9 record.
