Lumberjacks

Stephen F. Austin defensive end B.J. Thompson of England, Arkansas, works to put pressure on the quarterback by using his quickness and speed to get past a Pittsburgh State offensive lineman during the 2020 season.

 John Krueger/The Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel

CHICAGO, Ill. — Stephen F. Austin defensive lineman B.J. Thompson has been selected for the initial 2022 Buck Buchanan Award watch list, which Stats Perform presents to the national defensive player of the year in college football’s Division I subdivision.

Thompson had a standout 2021 season and appeared in all 12 games, accumulated 12 solo tackles and 26 total tackles. Thompson ranked third on the team with 12.5 tackles for loss and second on the team with 9.5 sacks. He also recorded two forced fumbles and fumble recoveries and three quarterback hurries.