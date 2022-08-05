Stephen F. Austin defensive end B.J. Thompson of England, Arkansas, works to put pressure on the quarterback by using his quickness and speed to get past a Pittsburgh State offensive lineman during the 2020 season.
CHICAGO, Ill. — Stephen F. Austin defensive lineman B.J. Thompson has been selected for the initial 2022 Buck Buchanan Award watch list, which Stats Perform presents to the national defensive player of the year in college football’s Division I subdivision.
Thompson had a standout 2021 season and appeared in all 12 games, accumulated 12 solo tackles and 26 total tackles. Thompson ranked third on the team with 12.5 tackles for loss and second on the team with 9.5 sacks. He also recorded two forced fumbles and fumble recoveries and three quarterback hurries.
More players can join the watch list during the regular season, and afterwards a national media panel will select the winner.
First awarded in 1995, the Buchanan includes past recipients such as Dexter Coakley, Rashean Mathis, Jared Allen and Arthur Moats.
Also this season, Stats Perform will present the Walter Payton Award (FCS offensive player of the year), Jerry Rice Award (FCS freshman player of the year), Eddie Robinson Award (FCS coach of the year) and Doris Robinson Scholar-Athlete of the Year.
