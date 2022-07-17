El Campo delivered a two-out, two-run home run in the sixth inning to capture a 7-6 thriller over the Lufkin Majors in an elimination game at the Texas East State Tournament at Tyler’s Faulkner Park Sunday night.
One strike away from staying alive in the tournament, Lufkin instead had its summer come to a tough finish when a two-run homer proved to be the deciding blow.
El Campo turned away Lufkin’s final effort by retiring the side in order in the bottom of the sixth inning.
The loss was a tough one after Lufkin appeared to be headed for another memorable win.
Ace Horan hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning for a 6-3 lead.
El Campo cut that margin to 6-5 in the fifth inning before it had five of its next six batters retired. However, the one big hit was too much for Lufkin to overcome.
Lufkin hitters were Caleb Terrazas (2 singles, RBI), Horan (homer, 2 RBIs) Sam Fitzgerald and Adriel Diosdado (single, RBI) and Jase Dickerson, Kane Dugat, Ryder Sepulvado and Reece Fitzgerald (single).
Lufkin took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Dickerson reached on an error and eventually scored on a passed ball.
That lead grew to 2-0 in the second when Terrazas hit an RBI single.
El Campo came back with three runs in the third inning before Lufkin tied it on Terrazas’ RBI single.
The local all-stars took the lead on Sam Fitzgerald’s RBI single before Horan delivered his two-run homer.
However, it wasn’t quite enough as El Campo scored in each of the fifth and sixth innings for the win.
El Campo stays alive in the tournament and will play on Monday night in an elimination game against the Pearland/Bridge City loser.
Lufkin finished its summer as the District 10 and Section 1 tournament champions.
