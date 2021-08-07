The 2020 Tokyo Olympics has probably dominated most conversations the last couple weeks. Obviously, Simone Biles has been at the forefront of those conversations, but I wanted to share some smaller, cute and entertaining things from the Olympics that the newsroom has been obsessed with.
First, if you aren’t very interested in sports or didn’t feel like watching the events, I suggest you watch “Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg” on Peacock. You’ll be up to date with the highlights from the events and get a good laugh too.
A sport that seemed to always be playing on the TV at the office was Equestrian Dressage, or as Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg call it, “Horse Crip Walking.”
A certain horse named Mopsi, rode by Team USA’s four-time Olympian Steffen Peters, went viral on TikTok with his dressage dancing to a mix created by musician Taylor Kade. Mopsi, now known as “rave horse,” helped Petters win 10th place just one day after helping the dressage team win silver.
According to the NBC Olympics website, the song, which was a mix of electronica, was a bold choice because “the discipline has military roots and is all about grace and elegance as opposed to the other two Olympic equestrian disciplines.” Horses have always been one of my favorite animals, but this just proves that horses are superior. What other animal do you know that can crip walk to electronica mix while a human sits on its back?
The next event, which made me immediately go to Google to find out everything about it, was race walking. Race walking, basically just speed walking, has been in the Olympics since 1904.
Historians believe it was originated in the Victorian era (1837-1901) and became known as pedestrianism in the late 19th century as it made its way to the U.S. Apparently, the rules are pretty strict.
The athlete must have one foot on the ground at all times, as visible to the human eye. Judges are stationed around the race to enforce this rule. After three warnings, the racer is disqualified. It apparently uses a lot of precision and discipline.
It looked pretty intense, and they even had to have the race in Sapporo, more than 500 miles north of Tokyo, due to heat concerns. I saw a couple of people collapse during the race, no doubt due to overheating and dehydration.
But if it’s not your thing, it’s still pretty funny to watch. Imagine someone is holding open a door for you while you are still a few feet away and you have to speed walk there so you don’t hold them up. Now magnify that by, like, 10. It’s pretty entertaining.
Now the last thing, and my personal favorite, was watching Tom Daley knit. Now I know what you’re thinking. “Knitting isn’t an Olympic sport!” Well it should be, and Daley will win gold for Great Britain, hands down.
Daley, who won his first Olympic gold in the men’s synchronized 10-meter platform, went viral when he was seen knitting in the stands at the women’s 3-meter springboard final. He said he was knitting a dog sweater. He even showed off the sweater on his Instagram account.
He even made a cozy, or a pouch, for his gold medal. How cute is that? He was seen knitting many times during Olympic events, and it’s super adorable. NBC Olympics even posted a picture of him knitting during his diving competition on Friday. He also revealed an Olympic cardigan he made on his Instagram. If you would like to follow his knitting adventures, follow him @madewithlovebytomdaley.
Those were just a few of many amazing things that happened during the Olympics. It’s definitely been weird due to COVID-19, but I’m really proud of all the athletes who competed. So many people made history this year, and I’m especially proud of our fellow Americans. It’s an honor to have them compete for us.
