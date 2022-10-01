Dear Dave: I need your advice. I just accepted a new job in a field I love three weeks ago. Yesterday, I was recruited and offered a position by a huge company for the same kind of position, and they pay more than twice what I’m making now. I did not send in a resume, or fill out an application for the job that was just offered. They came directly to me, and it was a huge surprise. I don’t have a contract with my current employer, but they are good people and I want to handle things well and do the right thing. Can you help? — Jenny

Dear Jenny: Long story short, I think you take the new job. Now, how do you handle this with your present employer? With total honesty, respect and a lot of gratitude. Walk into your boss’s office, and lay out the whole situation truthfully. Let them know what has happened, how it happened, and while you feel awful about how things worked out, you had no intention of misleading them or causing problems. On top of all that, promise to do everything possible to make the transition as easy as you can.

