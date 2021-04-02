The Lufkin Police Department is searching for Janaal Dunn, 19, of Lufkin, in connection with the shooting death of Marzell Frost, 32, of Lufkin.
The department is asking for the public’s help finding Dunn.
Frost was shot dead during an incident at Green Meadows Apartments (formerly Lotus Lane Apartments) at 3301 Lotus Lane around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, when Dunn reportedly went to Frost’s home, according to a press release from city of Lufkin communications director Jessica Pebsworth.
Officers began looking for a suspect described as a Black male wearing a gray hoodie. This suspect is now believed to be Dunn who allegedly shot Frost in the chest during the incident and then fled, according to the press release.
Dunn is described as 6 feet tall and 209 pounds.
Frost was pronounced dead at the scene.
A murder warrant was filed late Thursday afternoon following an around-the-clock investigation into the incident, according to Pebsworth’s press release.
Anyone with information on Dunn’s location is asked to call the department at 633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 639-8477 to remain anonymous.
Angelina County records do not show any previous arrests for Dunn.
