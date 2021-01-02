“Economic development is a process, not an event,” Texas Forest Country Partnership CEO Nancy Windham said. “The biggest thing to do to market a community is by taking care of existing businesses.”
In the last few years, the Lufkin Economic Development Corporation has prioritized connecting with new businesses from across the nation and world, bringing in hundreds of jobs and nearly a quarter billion in investments, according to LEDC director Bob Samford.
Gattefosse, a French company and the latest moving to Lufkin, manufactures lipid-based specialty ingredients for the beauty and health care industries worldwide. This type of company is relatively new to the area, but similar in many ways to Faci USA Industrial, Inc. — formerly known as American EChem, a Faci Group.
Bernard Hylands, president of Faci USA, was charged with finding a new location for expansion of the Europe-based company 16-years-ago and had three East Texas locations in mind. Without really knowing what to do or whom to talk to, he began attempting to make contact with local leaders, he said.
Some never responded, some didn’t have what he needed, and eventually he landed in Lufkin. He liked the small town, the proximity to and distance from the coast, and how helpful the city was in helping him to make decisions. He packed up his household and placed all his bets on Lufkin.
They opened with a staff of five people, including Hylands, a tax abatement with the city of Lufkin and job incentives. Among the first on the staff was Richard Collmorgen, who switched to the company from Temple-Inland, he said.
“It was a lot of fun working in a start-up, I guess you would say,” Collmorgen said. “We built everything from the ground up.”
And they did this through hiring local engineers, architects, contractors, electricians and mechanics. They purchased local products from local businesses, spending millions in the city, as they are currently in the middle of a large expansion, Hylands and Collmorgen said.
In 2017, the company announced their intention to expand in Lufkin, where it bought 23 acres of land and leaders promised to create at least 25 new full-time jobs and invest at least $8 million in growing the facility. In return, the city offered a 10-year tax abatement and offered to pay $4,000 per employee hired by the company up to 50 people.
Faci is currently in the middle of that expansion.
A 10-year tax abatement applies to the investments a company makes in a property, so Faci’s abatement applied to the $8 million investment but not the property. Similarly, the tax abatement the LEDC offered to Gattefosse that awaits city council approval applies to the nearly $37 million investment. Additionally, those abatements begin to taper off after a few years, so the companies will gradually pay more on the improvements to the property.
These abatements do not apply to other taxing entities. So both companies still have to pay property taxes to the other taxing entities (Lufkin ISD, Angelina County and Angelina College) unless they have reached independent agreements with those entities.
Companies also agree to hire a minimum number of employees in return for a portion of those employees’ salaries to be paid by the LEDC. Faci promised a minimum of 25 and Gattefosse promised a minimum of 10 — which is not unlike Faci’s first agreement with the city 16 years ago.
The low minimum number allows the company to succeed in its expansion, Samford said. While he is hopeful for Gattefosse to hire 50 people, this may not be possible in the first few years, so he advises companies to pick a number they’re sure they can hire and then sets a maximum for what the city will incentivize.
The LEDC is able to offer these types of incentives to convince companies to move to the area, but they are not without teeth, Samford said. A clause in the agreements allows the city to claw back their investment if a company fails to fulfill its end of the bargain, he said. But he said his team also heavily vets new companies to ensure their growth is sustainable.
Windham said she believes the city has a solid strategy for this process and has leadership capable of caring for the growth of the community.
But the city is up against steep competition because every other city in the state and nation is allowed to do the same, Samford said. This means his team has to prove why Lufkin is the best place to move so corporations will consider expanding in the region, Windham said.
There are several ways to do this and the incentives are not, by and large, the biggest factors.
When a city wants a company to move there, they have to prove the area has a great quality of life, that infrastructure will support the load of increased business, that there is a skilled, qualified workforce ready to move and that there are other companies there, Windham said.
Hylands said he looked for all of these things when deciding on which area to move to. He knew he would have to move with the company so he took extra care to make sure the quality of life was to his standards.
But he also had to ensure that the area had the support his company would need, he said. Lufkin fit the bill because of the supporting businesses that built in around the local manufacturing companies, which made building within the city far easier.
Leaders of Faci and Gattefosse have crossed paths in the business world as they make similar products but in different industries, Collmorgen said. And Hylands said having another international company in the area can make it easier for others to move in.
Gattefosse leadership could reach out to Hylands and Collmorgen and ask questions about the city and how to work with the city’s economic process, Hylands said.
“If you find other international companies, it’s a good sign,” he said. “It’s a good sign that this is a good place. You can find out why other companies are there, how it works and what to do. It makes it an easier decision.”
Coming from a foreign country and finding the appropriate place to start is tough, Hylands said. And he didn’t have the benefit of talking with companies from other countries, so Lufkin’s willingness to help was a determining factor.
Another determining factor for other new companies is the foreign-trade zone the city was designated with in 2019. That designation puts Lufkin on the map for international companies who want to take advantage of the added value in the city, Samford said.
