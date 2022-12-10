Elijah Moody scored 17 points as the ninth-ranked Lufkin Panthers stayed perfect on the year by taking a 45-33 win over Little Cypress-Mauriceville in the championship game of the Hardin-Jefferson tournament Saturday night.
Moody’s effort helped him lock up tournament MVP honors.
Meanwhile, the Panthers were bolstered by a 13-point effort from Austin Brown.
Lufkin punched its ticket to the championship game earlier in the day with a 61-52 win over La Porte.
Brown led the way for Lufkin with 20 points. Brandon Walker, who was a member of the all-tournament team, added 16 points, and Bradyn Walker scored 10.
It was the Panthers’ second straight championship at the Hardin-Jefferson tournament. It also came a week after the Panthers won their own tournament.
The Panthers have 11 wins in the last 10 days while going undefeated in two tournaments.
Lufkin (15-0) returns to action at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday when it hosts Silsbee, which is ranked third in Class 4A in the latest Texas Association of Basketball Coaches poll.
Central boys 53, Sabine 38 — Travis Murray had 21 points and 9 rebounds, Jesse Pouland had 17 points and 9 boards and the Central Bulldogs capped the Central Heights tournament with a 53-38 win over Sabine on Saturday afternoon.
Other Central contributors were Carson McKnight (8 points, 5 rebounds), Law Shaver (3 points), Carson Basham (2 points), Kaynin Poage (2 points, 3 rebounds), Wyatt Murray (8 assists), Braden Slatter (4 assists) and Jake Matthews (solid defense).
Central went 2-3 in the tournament with two losses coming against ranked 4A teams and another against a ranked 2A team.
Central plays at Palestine on Tuesday night.
Hudson boys 96, Austin Harmony 12 — The Hudson Hornets closed the Central Heights tournament with a 96-12 win over Austin Harmony Saturday.
