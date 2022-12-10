Elijah Moody scored 17 points as the ninth-ranked Lufkin Panthers stayed perfect on the year by taking a 45-33 win over Little Cypress-Mauriceville in the championship game of the Hardin-Jefferson tournament Saturday night.

Moody’s effort helped him lock up tournament MVP honors.

Josh Havard's email address is josh.havard@lufkindailynews.com.

