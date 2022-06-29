HUNTINGTON — The city of Huntington on Tuesday became the third city in Angelina County to agree to infrastructure improvements with Performance Services Inc.
Huntington has agreed to permit the company to replace every water meter in the city in the next year or so, supplies permitting, with technology that will result in more accurate readings and provide more transparency to water customers, according to Larry Jones, the business development manager for the Texas branch.
The project will cost $981,007 to be paid over the next 20 years. The cost will be covered using the $2.3 million in revenue and savings the city is expected to see in that time frame, Jones said. The project also will result in a positive cash flow of $375,000, he said.
The debt will be tapered, so the payments will increase slowly as the city pays off its other debts.
The city council agreed to this contract Tuesday after a nearly 30-minute discussion with Jones and other PSI representatives.
Huntington joins Lufkin and Diboll, which agreed to work with PSI earlier this year — Diboll on June 21. Diboll city manager Jason Arnold learned about PSI at a conference when he heard about the success Jacksonville had during Winter Storm Uri in maintaining water for residents. He brought the company to Lufkin and then to Diboll.
This was life-changing for Jacksonville, according to former city manager Greg Smith, who was in Huntington Tuesday night.
Lufkin agreed to invest more than $18 million, while Diboll agreed to invest $5.6 million.
The water meters present a few opportunities for residents and cities.
Because they are not mechanical like the meters currently in use, they should remain accurate for longer. This means less spent in maintenance and operations costs, which presents a savings to the city.
Their accuracy also will likely bring revenue to Huntington because the city is currently losing about 30% of its water revenue due to its current meters being inaccurate, Jones said.
The new meters also come with an online portal where residents can track water usage in real time. This means they can learn of a leak within a day or two, instead of having to wait for a water bill to hit with an exceptional charge, Jones said.
It also would be a benefit to older residents, even if they are not as tech-savvy as the younger generations. The city could see if water usage is unusually high for a property and notify customers, if necessary, about the usage.
Smith said this is something Jacksonville found exceptionally useful during the winter storm: They could track waterline breakages when they saw homes using a lot more water than usual. In watching the meters online, city crews could shut off the water at homes facing significant problems and save homeowners potential damage costs, as well.
Complaints about water bills in Jacksonville dropped to nearly nothing, despite residents seeing some higher bills, Smith said. There was more transparency for customers, so they could trust they were actually paying for the water they used, he said.
The project should be started by December 2022 and finished by the following March. The first payment is expected in July 2024, Jones said.
While the new meters are being fixed, the city may employ alternative ways to bill residents. Jacksonville took the lowest three usage months and established an average per household. That is what each property paid until all the new meters were installed, Smith said.
Huntington did not make any decisions about that on Tuesday.
