TYLER — Brownsboro has been steadily improving under first-year head coach Lance Connot.

A program that won three games in 2019 and 2020 combined, the Bears started the season 1-4. Brownsboro has now won four straight games and has its first five-win season since 2017 and is in search of its first winning campaign since 2010.

The Bears’ recent run has earned them a spot in the #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15 for the first time since the inception of the poll in 2019.

Brownsboro is No. 14 in the Class 6A/5A/4A portion of the poll. Carthage maintained the top spot and is followed by Texas High, Gilmer, Longview and Van. Longview checked in at No. 4 but also received a first-place vote.

The top 10 in the 3A/2A/TAPPS poll stayed the same with West Rusk, Mount Vernon, Timpson, Waskom, Tatum, Beckville, Gladewater, Elysian Fields, Daingerfield and Sabine keeping their spots.

Notable games this week are No. 8 Tyler Legacy at state-ranked Rockwall-Heath, No. 7 Lindale at No. 12 Palestine, No. 5 Van at No. 15 Canton, No. 10 Sabine at No. 7 Gladewater, No. 15 Harmony at Arp and No. 8 Elysian Fields at No. 4 Waskom.

#bEASTTexas Fabulous 15

6A/5A/4A

Team Pts. Rec. LW

1. Carthage (14) 224 7-0 1

2. Texas High 205 7-0 2

3. Gilmer 193 7-1 3

4. Longview (1) 185 6-2 3

5. Van 167 8-0 5

6. Kilgore 146 7-1 6

7. Lindale 133 5-3 7

8. Tyler Legacy 123 5-3 9

9. Tyler 97 5-3 8

10. Marshall 80 5-3 13

11. Rusk 67 6-2 10

12. Palestine 48 5-4 15

13. Chapel Hill 36 6-3 NR

14. Brownsboro 32 5-4 NR

15. Canton 29 5-3 11

Others receiving votes: Pine Tree 15; Liberty-Eylau 9; Henderson 7; Jasper 2; Pleasant Grove 1; Mabank 1.

Dropped out: No. 12 Pine Tree; No. 13 Liberty-Eylau.

3A/2A/TAPPS

Team Pts. Rec. LW

1. West Rusk (13) 222 8-0 1

2. Mount Vernon 208 9-0 2

3. Timpson (2) 204 6-0 3

4. Waskom 175 7-1 4

5. Tatum 161 7-1 5

6. Beckville 155 8-0 6

7. Gladewater 136 6-2 7

8. Elysian Fields 123 7-1 8

9. Daingerfield 105 6-2 9

10. Sabine 82 6-2 10

11. Tenaha 63 7-2 13

12. Malakoff 51 5-3 14

13. Brook Hill 31 6-2 15

14. Troup 27 6-3 10

15. Harmony 24 6-2 12

Others receiving votes: Diboll 14; Arp 13; Mineola 5.