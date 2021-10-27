TYLER — Brownsboro has been steadily improving under first-year head coach Lance Connot.
A program that won three games in 2019 and 2020 combined, the Bears started the season 1-4. Brownsboro has now won four straight games and has its first five-win season since 2017 and is in search of its first winning campaign since 2010.
The Bears’ recent run has earned them a spot in the #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15 for the first time since the inception of the poll in 2019.
Brownsboro is No. 14 in the Class 6A/5A/4A portion of the poll. Carthage maintained the top spot and is followed by Texas High, Gilmer, Longview and Van. Longview checked in at No. 4 but also received a first-place vote.
The top 10 in the 3A/2A/TAPPS poll stayed the same with West Rusk, Mount Vernon, Timpson, Waskom, Tatum, Beckville, Gladewater, Elysian Fields, Daingerfield and Sabine keeping their spots.
Notable games this week are No. 8 Tyler Legacy at state-ranked Rockwall-Heath, No. 7 Lindale at No. 12 Palestine, No. 5 Van at No. 15 Canton, No. 10 Sabine at No. 7 Gladewater, No. 15 Harmony at Arp and No. 8 Elysian Fields at No. 4 Waskom.
#bEASTTexas Fabulous 15
6A/5A/4A
Team Pts. Rec. LW
1. Carthage (14) 224 7-0 1
2. Texas High 205 7-0 2
3. Gilmer 193 7-1 3
4. Longview (1) 185 6-2 3
5. Van 167 8-0 5
6. Kilgore 146 7-1 6
7. Lindale 133 5-3 7
8. Tyler Legacy 123 5-3 9
9. Tyler 97 5-3 8
10. Marshall 80 5-3 13
11. Rusk 67 6-2 10
12. Palestine 48 5-4 15
13. Chapel Hill 36 6-3 NR
14. Brownsboro 32 5-4 NR
15. Canton 29 5-3 11
Others receiving votes: Pine Tree 15; Liberty-Eylau 9; Henderson 7; Jasper 2; Pleasant Grove 1; Mabank 1.
Dropped out: No. 12 Pine Tree; No. 13 Liberty-Eylau.
