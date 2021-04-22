Home-schooled high school senior Claire Robinson, 18, of Huntington, was selected out of multiple applicants to serve as the 2021 Angelina Benefit Rodeo Queen.
The Angelina Benefit Rodeo is hosted each year by the Lufkin Host Lions Club to raise money for local charities. Each rodeo queen applicant must submit a questionnaire and then be interviewed for the position by the Lions Club.
Claire was led to throw her hat into the rodeo queen selection by her past experiences with previous rodeo queens.
“I’ve grown up going to the rodeo and always loved it, but there was something so special about the rodeo queen. I just remember as a little girl, looking at the rodeo queen and you just think she is everything,” Robinson said. “Even if she just stops and takes a picture with you and talks to you — I still remember that exact feeling.”
Robinson said it’s all about the kids and giving back to them.
“I’ve grown up in Huntington/Lufkin my whole life. The people, the community have shaped me. And so that’s what I wanted to do,” she said. “It’s such an amazing experience and opportunity to be able to love on kids that I normally wouldn’t come in contact with and to make them feel special and important.”
Robinson believes these kids are the future of not only the community, but the county.
“How important is it for me, someone older than them, to give back, to pour back into them?” she asked.
Every rodeo, the Lufkin State Supported Living Center selects a resident to be a Rodeo Hero, to represent their facility. This year’s hero is Barbara Berliew. Because of COVID-19 and medical issues, normal LSSLC rodeo attendees, including Berliew, have not been able to attend in person.
“It’s been a special year to highlight Ms. Barbara through photos and videos without her having to be there. Although I hate that she couldn’t be there, it’s been really cool to honor her,” Claire said. “I’ve always been very intentional to live what I say. My heart is for my community.”
Through the years, Claire has been actively involved in serving her community. She has participated in reading programs at the Buckner House, mentored kids at JD’s Center of Hope and partners with the Daughters of the American Revolution through the Junior American Citizens to interview veterans and document their stories for the Forgotten Hero’s Project.
“I really do love my community and I’ve strived very hard to be proactive in serving others,” she said.
While Claire’s goal is to serve her community, she has one goal that drives them all.
“I’m a Christian,” she said. “I believe my purpose on earth is to bring glory to my Father in Heaven, but also to show His love to others around. I could try my best for anything else, but that’s the only one true thing that will last forever. It’s just such an honor.”
Claire’s intent is to bring awareness to the LSSLC and the American Cancer Society and to bring the community together after the long year it’s been.
“We have really gone through a year in 2020, of separation, isolation, a lot of people have struggled with jobs, not only that, but personal, mental, physical things with family,” she said. “I just think it’s a year to love one another and to encourage. There’s a brighter future ahead.”
Claire is the daughter of Nathaniel and Bruce Robinson.
Results after second performance:
Bareback riding
1. Taylor Broussard, Estherwood, Louisiana, 87
2. Cole Franks, Clarendon, 86.5
3. Cole Reiner, Kaycee, Wyoming, 85.5
4-6. Garrett Shadbolt, Merriman, Nebraska, 84
4-6. Jayco Roper, Oktaha, Oklahoma, 84
4-6. Tilden Hooper, Carthage, 84
7. Jamie Howlett, Wasta, South Dakota, 83.5
8. Bodee Lammers, Stephenville, 81
Saddle bronc riding
1. Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta, Canada, 88
2. Sterling Crawley, Huntsville, 86
3. Dawson Hay, Wildwood, Alberta, Canada, 84.5
4. Jacob Lewis, Stephenville, 84
5. Jake Finlay, Goondiwindi, Australia, 82.5
6. Shorty Garrett, Eagle Butte, South Dakota, 82.5
7. Wade Sundell, Boxholm, Iowa, 81.5
8-8. Jacobs Crawley, Stephenville, 80
8-8. Chet Johnson, Douglas, Wyoming, 80
Bull riding
1. Colten Fritzlan, Rifle, Colorado, 88
2. Koby Radley, Montpelier, Louisiana, 81
Tie down roping
1. Kincade Henry, Mount Pleasant, 7.7
2. Ryan Jarrett, Comanche, Oklahoma, 8.5
3. Marty Yates, Stephenville, 8.6
4. Richard Newton, Portales, New Mexico, 9.3
5. Austin Taylor, Smithville, 10.2
6. Kolton Clay Adams, Huntsville, 10.6
7. Andrew Burks, Kiln, Mississippi, 12.6
8. Cooper Mills, St. John, Washington, 13.1
9. Bart Brunson, Terry, Mississippi, 13.1
10. Logan Vick, Byers, Colorado, 13.3
Team roping
1st Go winners
1. Lightning Aguilera, Athens, 3.7
Shay Dixon Carroll, La Junta, Colorado
2. Dustin Egusquiza, Marianna, Florida, 4.6
Travis Graves, Jay, Oklahoma
3-4. Luke Brown, Rock Hill, South Carolina, 4.7
Cory Petska, Marana, Arizona
3-4. Justin Lovell, Grapeland, 4.7
Kaden Profili, Jacksonville
5-6. Colby Lovell, Madisonville, 4.8
Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Missouri
5-6. McCray Profili, Anderson, 4.8
McCoy Profili, Anderson
2nd Go leaders
1. Lightning Aguilera, Athens, 4
Shay Dixon Carroll, La Junta, Colorado
2. Marcus Theriot, Lumberton, Mississippi, 4.1
Cole Curry, St. Franceville, Louisiana
3-4. Dustin Egusquiza, Mariana, Florida, 4.7
Travis Graves, Jay, Oklahoma
3-4. Colby Lovell, Madisonville, 4.7
Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Missouri
5. Joshua Torres, Ocala, Florida, 4.8
Jonathan Torres, Ocala, Florida
6. Thomas Braman, Victoria, 5.8
Tyler McKnight, Wells
Total on 2 Head leaders
1. Lightning Aguilera, Athens, 7.7
Shay Dixon Carroll, La Junta, Colorado
2. Dustin Egusquiza, Marianna, Florida, 9.3
Travis Graves, Jay, Oklahoma
3. Colby Lovell, Madisonville, Texas, 9.5
Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Missouri
4. Joshua Torres, Ocala, Florida, 10.3
Jonathan Torres, Ocala, Florida
5. Cash Duty, Weimar, 19.1
Boogie Ray, Mabank
6. Justin Yost, Citra, Florida, 20
Reno Gonzales, Scott, Louisiana
Steer wrestling
1st Go winners
1. Will Lumus, Byhalia, Mississippi, 3.8
2. Kayle Irwin, Robertsdale, Alabama, 4.6
3-4. Don Payne, Stephenville, 4.8
3-4. Shane Frey, Duncan, Oklahoma, 4.8
5. Stockton Graves, Alva, Oklahoma, 4.9
6. Jacob D. Edler, Alva, Oklahoma, 5
2nd Go leaders
1. Trevor Nelson, Kiowa, Oklahoma, 3.7
2. Remey Parrott, Mamou, Louisiana, 4.2
3. Tommy Cook, Coupland, 4.7
4-5. Brady Renee, Los Lunas, New Mexico, 4.9
4-5. T.J. Hall, Devine, 4.9
6. Gavin Soileau, Bunkie, Louisiana, 5
Total on 2 Head leaders
1. Will Lummus, Byhalia, Mississippi, 9.4
2. Tommy Cook, Coupland, 10.4
3. Don Payne, Stephenville, 10.5
4. Stockton Graves, Alva, Oklahoma, 11
5. Gavin Soileau, Bunkie, Louisiana, 11.2
6. Joshua Hefner, Knoxville, Tennessee, 11.9
Barrel race
1. Emily Miller-Beisel, Weatherford, Oklahoma, 15.32
2. McKenzie Morgan, Millsap, 15.52
3. Michelle Alley, Madisonville, 15.53
4. Abby Pursifull, Arthur City, 15.58
5-7. Lois Ferguson, West, 15.59
5-7. Emma Charleston, Reeds, Missouri,15.59
5-7. Dona Kay Rule, Minco, Oklahoma, 15.59
8. Sherri Cervi, Marana, Arizona, 15.65
9-10. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Lampasas, 15.68
9-10. Jill Wilson, Snyder, 15.68
11. Abby Phillips, Marshall, 15.70
12-12. Molly Otto, Grand Forks, North Dakota, 15.71
12-12. Tarryn Lee, St. David, Arizona, 15.71
