The Hudson Hornets season came to a heartbreaking end as they erased a four-run deficit before dropping a 7-6 decision to the Carthage Bulldogs in the third and deciding game of a Class 4A Region III Quarterfinal series at Nacogdoches High School Saturday afternoon.
Carthage jumped out to a 5-1 lead in the fifth inning before the Hudson bats came to life.
Nolan Larsen led off with a walk, and with one out, Collin Ross singled to center, moving Larsen to third.
After a stolen base, Tyler Dickerson scored Larsen with a groundout before Carson Courtney hit an RBI single up the middle. Collin Pitts followed with a double off the right fielder’s glove that brought the margin down to one run.
Griff Salas scored the game-tying run on a passed ball.
The score remained at 5-5 until the ninth inning when Dickerson executed a squeeze bunt that scored Dickerson.
However, Carthage answered with two runs in the bottom of the inning to secure the win and move into the regional semifinals.
Hudson finished another outstanding year with a 26-12-1 record. Eight of those losses were by a single run. Over the past two seasons, Hudson won 54 games.
Carthage moves on to the regional semifinals to meet Bellville, which won two of three games from El Campo.
