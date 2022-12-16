There is certainly a little extra buzz in the air when it comes to basketball in the area.
It’s safe to say our Lufkin Panthers have taken the state by storm. A 66-52 win over perennial state powerhouse Silsbee kept them undefeated while leaving no doubt they’ll continue to rise in the Texas high school rankings.
Somehow with this year’s team, a No. 9 ranking by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches doesn’t even seem quite high enough.
Across town, a young group of Angelina College Roadrunners is making Shands Gym a tough place for opponents to get a win as they are undefeated at home.
It only seems fitting that a name synonymous with both programs made news this past week.
For those who missed it, J.J. Montgomery, who has served as the AC men’s head basketball coach for the past two seasons, was recently promoted to the athletic director position at the school.
Anyone who has been paying attention to East Texas basketball is no stranger to the name J.J. Montgomery.
We would say he’s arguably one of the best players in Lufkin High School history. However, that would require someone to argue with a statement any local coach or fan knows is true.
After graduating from LHS, he became one of the most successful players to ever play at Angelina College. In fact, his number has fittingly been retired, a tribute to the player he was for the Roadrunners.
Now two decades later, he’s still making headlines in the local sports scene for all the right reasons.
When former head coach Nick Wade departed the program shortly before the 2021-22 season, the ’Runners scrambled for someone to lead the team.
All roads led to Montgomery, who was coaching at Tyler Legacy at the time.
Not only did he salvage the season. His Roadrunners thrived.
The team exceeded all expectations in landing in the conference tournament, where it came just short of advancing.
Indications for this year’s team are its rise is simply beginning.
If any sports fan is telling you they don’t care about winning, then they either aren’t a true fan or they’re lying. However, his work away from the basketball court can’t be ignored either.
Montgomery and his team (along with AC athletes of all sports) are frequently in the community helping out when nobody is looking. When they show up, it’s not just a PR stunt. It’s because they genuinely like giving back.
Montgomery never forgot where he came from, and it’s easy to see what leading the program at AC has meant to him.
Of course, that’s all a way of saying Montgomery is a person who wants what is best for AC, which makes him a great choice to take over as the athletic director.
It’s not like AC is in a bad place when it comes to their entire sports program.
The softball team is a national champion, and both soccer teams spent this past season in the national rankings.
Byron Coleman and the Lady ’Runners aren’t far removed from hoisting a conference title trophy and boasting of the best player in the nation in Lufkin’s own Natasha Mack.
And it would be hard to question the types of players Jeff Livin has developed on the baseball field. Not many junior college baseball programs in the nation have put out the number of professional athletes Livin has.
With those programs thriving under the legendary Guy Davis, AC can continue moving forward in years to come. It doesn’t hurt that Montgomery’s been learning under Davis since he was an unstoppable force on the basketball court.
Davis is an icon in Lufkin where he helped lead the ’Runners to the 1998 national tournament and accrued 471 wins. Fittingly, the ’Runners currently play on Guy and Dorothy Davis Court.
Since his retirement as basketball coach in 2007, Davis has served as the athletic director at Angelina College while overseeing their programs that have succeeded both at a local and national level.
When you think of basketball in Lufkin, his name is near the top of the list.
We commend his efforts both as a coach and an athletic director and we’re excited to see Montgomery continue to lead the program in the right direction.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.