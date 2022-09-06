SFA President Steve Westbrook holds a marker presented by Consul General Richard Hyde designating the overcup oak as part of The Queen’s Green Canopy, celebrating Queen Elizabeth II’s 75 years on the throne.
David Creech, director of SFA Gardens, advises members of the gardens staff as they plant an overcup oak tree at Wiseley Hall Tuesday.
VALERIE REDDELL/The Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel
SFA President Steve Westbrook holds a marker presented by Consul General Richard Hyde designating the overcup oak as part of The Queen’s Green Canopy, celebrating Queen Elizabeth II’s 75 years on the throne.
VALERIE REDDELL/The Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel
Students from a freshman seminar class seized an opportunity to take photos with Consul General Richard Hyde during the first stop of the Great British Tour of Texas.
NACOGDOCHES — Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II now has an oak tree on the campus of Stephen F. Austin State University.
The tree-planting Tuesday near the corner of East College Street and Aikman Drive is part of a global project, The Queen’s Green Canopy, which is planting trees around the world to mark the Queen’s platinum jubilee this year.
Richard Hyde, Her Majesty’s Consul General in Houston, said oaks were chosen because British diplomats once wore uniforms featuring acorn emblems. They’ve given up the uniforms in favor of business suits. Hyde’s footwear Tuesday demonstrates his commitment to his duty station. The consul wore boots.
“Hopefully this is going to be a big, big tree and for many years people will talk about the day the Queen almost came to Nacogdoches,” Hyde said. “This is a fantastic start to our green canopy across Texas.”
Hyde added that he has adopted her majesty’s participation in tree plantings.
“Have someone else dig the hole and plant the tree. She then pours a little water,” Hyde said.
Hyde and the consul’s senior staff met with SFA administrators before moving to the lawn area at Wisely Hall (potentially the campus location befitting the world of Harry Potter, the UK’s most popular recent literary export.)
Students, staff and community members lined up to take photos with consulate staffers.
Nacogdoches was the consul’s first stop in a 2,500-mile trek across Texas. They’ll be making a few detours into to Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and New Mexico.
Hyde also plans to travel the entire length of the Texas-Mexico border. Follow their two-week journey on Twitter via @UKinTx or @richardhyde99.
Several stops along the way will include “pop-up consulates” to meet with business and development leaders.
The 2022 tour is focused on locations inside the Houston-Dallas-Austin/San Antonio triangle and is a demonstration of the UK’s ongoing commitment to be a dynamic partner with Texas.
Hyde described Texas as “a leading center of culture, music and sport and a world-class center for innovation and science.”
The United Kingdom first appointed a representative to Texas 180 years ago.
Since that time, the UK has supported strong economic links in business, trade, defense, education and other sectors. Exports from Texas to the United Kingdom in 2018 amounted to more than $10 billion.
A consul’s duties differ from an ambassador in that the consul assist and protect their citizens living abroad and facilitate trade and friendship between the two countries. An ambassador represents the head of state in a foreign country. There’s only one ambassador, but several consuls.
Hyde and his wife have served in Houston since 2019.
He began his career with the diplomatic service in Bangladore, India, in 2007 before moving on to Hyderabad, India, in 2011.
After spending two years with the Advanced Manufacturing Investment Team in London, he served four years in Caracas, Venezuela and San José, Costa Rica.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.