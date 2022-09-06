NACOGDOCHES — Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II now has an oak tree on the campus of Stephen F. Austin State University.

The tree-planting Tuesday near the corner of East College Street and Aikman Drive is part of a global project, The Queen’s Green Canopy, which is planting trees around the world to mark the Queen’s platinum jubilee this year.

