Brenom Brown scored 14 points as the Central Lady Bulldogs rolled to a 55-6 win over Hemphill in District 21-3A action in Central Friday night.
Other Central scorers were Kenzie Warner (9), K.K. Harris and Grace Dixon (8), Jordyn Davis (6), Carigan Hudnall and Katherine Dixon (3) and Ayden Woods and Hannah Headley (2).
Central led 19-0 after a quarter, 44-2 at half and 44-2 after three quarters.
Central plays at Athens on Tuesday night.
Diboll boys 66, Central Heights 52 — The Diboll Lumberjacks picked up a key win in the 21-3A opener by capturing a Top 25 road matchup.
The No. 13 Lumberjacks avenged an earlier loss to the No. 12 Blue Devils by winning 66-52 on Friday night.
Diboll (5-2, 1-0) plays at Hudson at 12:15 p.m. Monday.
Central Heights girls 62, Diboll 47 – The Diboll Lady Jacks fell to 0-3 in district with a 62-47 loss to the Central Heights Lady Devils in Central Heights Friday night.
Jalisa Walker led Diboll with 22 points and Sy’ria Garcia had 12. Ja’Dah Bussey had 3 points and Maliyah Phipps and Savannah Garrett each had 2.
Central Heights led 20-13 after a quarter, 31-20 at half and 48-30 after three quarters.
Diboll plays (10-14, 0-3) plays at Nacogdoches on Tuesday.
Hudson boys basketball 57, Henderson 35 — The Hudson Hornets picked up a 57-35 win over Henderson in non-district basketball action Friday night.
Hudson hosts Diboll at 12:15 p.m. Monday.
PCA JV girls 32, Huntington 18 – Halle Harrison scored 12 points as the Pineywoods Community Academy Lady Wolves JV picked up a 32-18 win over the Huntington Devilettes in their district opener in Lufkin Friday night.
Haylee Alvis added 11 for PCA. Other PCA scorers were Sierra Havard (3) and Sydney Reynolds, Allyson Lucas and Adalia Alvarado (2).
PCA (13-4, 1-0) led 13-4 after a quarter, 16-9 at half and 23-15 after three quarters.
