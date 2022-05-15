The Lufkin Police Department and the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office did not release media reports on Saturday.
The Lufkin Police Department made three arrests late Friday and early Saturday. Arrests and charges include: Ruben Luna Rodriguez, 32, of Denton, warrants for public intoxication and possession of between 4 and 200 grams of a penalty group 1 controlled substance; Kodey Lee Humphries, 37, of Lufkin, public intoxication and warrants for possession of between 4 and 200 grams of a penalty group 1 controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia; and Juan Carlos Patlan, age unavailable, of Diboll, possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
The Diboll Police Department made three arrests early Saturday. Arrests and charges include: Eduardo Barajas, 29, of Diboll, warrants for motion to revoke probation for possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana in a drug-free zone and assault causing bodily injury/family violence; Christopher Flores, 24, of Diboll, possession of less than 1 gram of a penalty group 1 controlled substance in a drug-free zone and a warrant for driving while intoxicated; and Abel Munoz Jr., 31, of Diboll, possession of less than 1 gram of a penalty group 1 controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made three arrests late Friday and early Saturday. Arrests and charges include: Stephanie Wade Holland, 30, of Diboll, warrant for criminal trespass of a habitation; Johnathan Mitchell Fredregill, 23, of Lufkin, warrant for motion to revoke probation for assault causing bodily injury; and Christa Madison Stanley, age unavailable, of Zavalla, assault causing bodily injury/family violence.
The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested Sunny Whitworth Manning, age unavailable, of Jasper, on a charge of driving while intoxicated.
The Angelina County Jail housed 267 inmates as of 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
